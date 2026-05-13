"She should be smiling": American actress receives a wave of criticism after her red carpet appearance

American actress and kitesurfer Maika Monroe made one of the standout appearances at the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026. In a sequined dress, the actress, who rose to fame in "It Follows" and was more recently seen in "Longlegs" and "Reminders of Him," graced the red carpet with her elegance. However, on social media, some users chose to comment on… her expression, deeming it "too serious." This remark speaks volumes about the expectations still placed on women.

An appearance praised by the fashion press

To walk the red carpet at Cannes, Maika Monroe chose a long dress entirely covered in silver sequins. The mermaid-style gown with its square neckline played on the liquid shimmer of the sequins, which caught the light with every movement. The actress completed her look with jewelry. For her hairstyle, she opted for a sleek chignon that accentuated her features and the vertical lines of the dress. A classic, almost Hollywood-esque choice, praised by the fashion press.

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"She should smile": the injunction that never lets women go

While the fashion press unanimously praised the look, some internet users preferred to focus on the actress's expression. "She should be smiling," "She doesn't look happy to be there" ... a few comments emerged, criticizing Maika Monroe for her "neutral face" in the official photos. This remark reflects a well-known phenomenon: the pressure on women to smile constantly.

Often referred to by the English expression "smile please," this social pressure is applied almost exclusively to women, who are never asked to smile to appear "pleasant." When a man remains serious on a red carpet, we speak of "charisma" or "presence"; when a woman does the same, she is criticized for pouting. This double standard has already been denounced by many actresses, such as the American actress, director, and performer Kristen Stewart, and the British stylist, designer, and businesswoman Victoria Beckham.

A stance consistent with his character

Maika Monroe is known for her expressive yet intense face, which contributed to her success in atmospheric films like "It Follows" and "Longlegs." On the Cannes red carpet, she remained true to this image. Rather than a polite smile, the actress opted for a poised, almost cinematic demeanor, perfectly in keeping with the atmosphere of the world's most prestigious film festival.

As a bonus, let's remember that the Cannes opening ceremony isn't a "party with friends": it's a formal event, requiring actresses to pose for dozens of photographers for extended periods. Smiling for that entire time would not only be exhausting, but also absurd. Maika Monroe simply did her job: posing professionally, in a stunning outfit, for a major event.

Ultimately, the incident surrounding Maika Monroe's appearance at Cannes serves as a reminder of how women are still judged on criteria unrelated to their work. Rather than praising the quality of her look or the poise of her presence, some prefer to demand a smile they would never expect from a male actor. A seemingly trivial criticism, but one that reveals a persistent sexist bias, even on one of the world's most prestigious red carpets.