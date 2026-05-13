Jessica Alba shares a pregnancy memory and touches internet users

To mark Mother's Day, celebrated in the United States on May 10, 2026, Jessica Alba shared a particularly moving carousel on Instagram. The American actress and entrepreneur alternated between family photos, everyday moments, and a striking throwback picture: a photo of her baby bump during her third pregnancy in 2017. This intimate retrospective, accompanied by a long message dedicated to her children and her own mother, deeply touched her followers.

A love letter to his children

In the caption of her post, Jessica Alba addresses her three children directly with tender words: "To my babies - my hearts that walk outside my body. The life we have is more than my wildest dreams, and the love we share is deeply connected and powerful. Nothing gives my life more meaning than the three of you." She continues by describing herself as their anchor: "I will always be your anchor, your safety net, the arms that hold and comfort you, and the cheerleader in your corner who encourages you to push past every limit."

A message of rare sincerity, which resonates particularly in the context of this first year post-divorce - Jessica Alba having formalized her separation from Cash Warren, her husband of sixteen years, at the beginning of 2025.

A tribute to his own mother

Before addressing her children, Jessica Alba wanted to celebrate the woman who raised her: her mother, Cathy Alba. "I love you. I love our time together. I am so grateful that we were able to go through all the ups and downs together—you've been there for me through it all. I am who I am because of everything that makes you—you," the actress wrote. This heartfelt message underscores the importance of intergenerational connections between women and perfectly embodies the spirit of Mother's Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A memorable pregnancy photo

One photo in particular caught the attention of fans: a mirror picture from 2017 showing Jessica Alba pregnant. At the time, the actress was expecting her son Hayes, who was born on December 31 of that year. It's an intimate image she had already shared on social media back then, and one she's now bringing back as a cherished memory.

Under the post, many internet users praised the beauty of this retrospective and the sincerity of the message. Others pointed out how Jessica Alba is one of the most authentic voices on motherhood in Hollywood. Founder of "The Honest Company," a brand designed for families, the actress has always made her role as a mother a cornerstone of her identity, which she openly shares with her millions of followers.

With this post, Jessica Alba delivers one of her most personal messages of the year. By blending pregnancy memories, tender words for her children, and a tribute to her own mother, she reminds us that Mother's Day is above all about passing on traditions, being present, and unconditional love.