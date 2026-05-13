At 57, Kelly Rutherford is causing a stir online with a sequined dress.

American actress Kelly Rutherford graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026. Known for her role in the hit series "Gossip Girl," she chose a black sequined gown by Giorgio Armani for the opening ceremony and the screening of the French film "La Vénus Electrique" (Electric Venus). Her appearance immediately turned heads and sparked numerous reactions on social media.

Timeless elegance with a black sequined dress

For her first evening in Cannes, Kelly Rutherford opted for a long black dress entirely embroidered with sequins. A sophisticated piece that fits perfectly within the grand tradition of the Cannes red carpet, where black elegance remains a sure bet. The dress's flowing cut and its carefully crafted sparkle caught the light with every movement.

For her hairstyle, the actress opted for a structured low bun, highlighting her face and the quality of the couture work. Her makeup, understated yet elegant, featured a luminous complexion, subtle eyeliner, and beige lips—a classic choice that allowed the dress and jewelry to take center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇫🇷 (@gorbun.photos)

Sparkling jewelry

The accessories, meticulously chosen down to the smallest detail, completed the look with remarkable refinement. Kelly Rutherford wore a particularly spectacular diamond necklace set with light blue stones, which was one of the highlights of her appearance. She also opted for understated diamond earrings, perfectly coordinated with the necklace.

On her feet, pointed-toe black pumps accentuated the clean lines of the outfit. The actress had already told ELLE magazine in 2024 that her fashion icons were Grace Kelly and Catherine Deneuve, and that she loved "timeless style, simply classic and beautiful." A statement that takes on its full meaning in light of this appearance.

Mixed reactions on social media

While most internet users praised Kelly Rutherford's elegance and boldness, a few voices also criticized her clothing choice "because of her age." These ageist comments reveal more about the persistent prejudices against women over 50 than about the look itself. Let's remember, a woman's body and appearance—like anyone else's—are not up for debate. Everyone should be able to dress as they wish, without having to conform to dictates based on age, gender, or the opinions of others.

In short, Kelly Rutherford's appearance serves as a reminder of an often-forgotten truth: freedom in dress knows no age. By confidently walking the Cannes red carpet, she joins this new wave of women who refuse to fade into obscurity after a certain age. Every woman remains free to wear what she likes, at any stage of her life.