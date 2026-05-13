At 51, Eva Longoria celebrates motherhood with new photos of her son

To mark Mother's Day, celebrated on May 10th in the United States, Eva Longoria posted a particularly touching carousel on Instagram. The American actress, director, and producer, usually very private about her family life, shared a series of photos with her son Santiago, nicknamed Santi. A rare moment of tenderness for someone who considers motherhood "her greatest role."

A message filled with emotion

In the caption of her carousel, Eva Longoria delivered a simple and universal message: "Happy Mother's Day. Motherhood has been my favorite role and I send all my love to all those who embrace this role, whatever form it takes." A declaration that resonated particularly with her millions of followers, and which broadened the message to all women experiencing motherhood in one way or another.

The post immediately sparked a wave of positive reactions. Through these words, the actress confirms the importance she places on this role, which she considers paramount to all her other professional achievements.

Images imbued with gentleness

The carousel posted by Eva Longoria blends several moments of connection with her son. It includes a scene on a boat on a sunny day, as well as a moment captured on a film set where the actress holds Santi in her arms while directing her crew. These simple, candid images reflect a deliberate balance between professional and family life. This occasional sharing, on a symbolic day, takes on a special meaning for her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

A motherhood claimed

This publication is a continuation of Eva Longoria's strong stance: that of a mother who embraces her role. She continues to take on numerous projects while simultaneously building a family life shielded from the media frenzy. By emphasizing that motherhood can take "different forms," Eva Longoria also addresses all those who sometimes feel invisible on this day—adoptive mothers, stepmothers, women longing for a child, or maternal figures in general.

Through this carousel of images, Eva Longoria offers a touching snapshot of her life as a mother. Without overexposure or staging, she reminds us of the importance she places on this role. This rare glimpse into her life, in an industry often quick to separate career and private life, confirms the central place motherhood holds in Eva Longoria's world.