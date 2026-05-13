At the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle Rodriguez's glasses did not go unnoticed.

Actress, screenwriter, and film producer Michelle Rodriguez arrived in Cannes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Fast & Furious"—but apparently, she wasn't necessarily looking to be noticed on the way there. Her full-face winter sports-style sunglasses didn't have the desired effect...

A historic anniversary on the Croisette

On May 13, 2026, the Grand Auditorium Lumière at the Palais des Festivals hosted a special midnight screening of the first "Fast & Furious" film to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. This was a rare event for the Cannes Film Festival, which opened its doors to one of the highest-grossing action blockbusters in cinematic history. Alongside American actor, film producer, and director Vin Diesel, American actress Jordana Brewster, and American producer Neal H. Moritz, Meadow Walker—daughter of actor Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013—was also present to honor her father's memory.

Michelle Rodriguez is no stranger to Cannes – she was there last year as a guest of honor at the AmfAR gala at the Hôtel du Cap. This time, she was walking the Croisette as a founding member of a franchise that has become a Hollywood institution – initially with the firm intention of keeping it a secret.

The most unexpected arrival on the Croisette

Of all the stars expected on the Croisette, Michelle Rodriguez was the one who surprised everyone the most—not with her evening gown, but with her arrival. She tried to go incognito by wearing full-face sunglasses, in a style reminiscent of winter sports. Naturally, cameras focused on this masked figure, ultimately making her even more recognizable than a simple stroll along the Croisette.

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25 years of franchise, $7 billion at the box office

"The Fast & Furious," released on June 22, 2001, is one of the most lucrative action franchises in film history, with over $7 billion in worldwide box office receipts across 11 films. According to the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival, the midnight screening was intended to "honor the film's lasting impact on popular culture and film history." An impact that Michelle Rodriguez has embodied from the beginning—her character, Letty, being one of the few to have appeared throughout the entire saga.

Full-face sunglasses, the Croisette, photographers – Michelle Rodriguez's attempt at discretion will thus remain one of the most amusing moments of this 79th edition. Letty may be speeding along at 200 km/h in a film – but on the Croisette, it's impossible to escape the lenses.