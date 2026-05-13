Sandra Bullock celebrates Mother's Day with a tender throwback photo of her children

Fabienne Ba.
@sandrabullock / Instagram

The German-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Sandra Bullock fiercely protects her family life. On May 10, Mother's Day in the US, she made an exception and shared a rare throwback photo with her two children—a post as intimate as it was moving, which touched millions of people.

"The honor of a lifetime"

In the caption of her Instagram post, Sandra Bullock wrote: "To all the moms, no matter how you became one, Happy Mother's Day. We are all connected by this once-in-a-lifetime honor." Simple words that said it all—and that resonated particularly strongly coming from a woman who chose adoption to build her family.

Among the photos shared was a previously unseen image of Sandra Bullock gazing at the sky while her two children, younger versions of themselves in Halloween costumes, sat on her lap. Louis is now 16, and Laila is 11—both adopted by the actress in her 40s, who has always been careful to shield them from the media spotlight. This rare snapshot immediately touched her followers.

A tribute to his late mother

The post also included a photo of Sandra Bullock talking to her late mother, Helga Meyer, as well as a childhood snapshot of her in the snow with her sister, Gesine, both in their mother's arms. The caption concluded: "Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you ❤️ Sorry for being such a brat." A sweet self-deprecation that brought a smile to her followers' faces.

"Don't be like me" - his mother's last piece of advice

Sandra Bullock shared with People one of the most poignant moments in her relationship with her mother. " Before my mom passed away, we had a moment at her bedside where I was closed off and trying not to cry, and she simply said, 'Don't be like me.' In that moment, a large part of our life together became clear. She didn't want me to go through life closed off, afraid to feel." This connection shines through in every photo in this post—a woman who feels everything, and is no longer ashamed of it.

Mother of two adopted children, by choice and by conviction

Sandra Bullock had already spoken about her path to motherhood: "I don't know why it was the only way, but I'm so glad the universe made me wait. Even though I was anxious and impatient—and it told me no, you're not going to do this the way you think you're going to do it." A motherhood built differently, but just as profound—as this Mother's Day post confirms.

And the dogs too

Moments after her main post, Sandra Bullock shared a photo on her Instagram stories of herself lounging on her sofa with her two dogs, captioned: "And a very Happy Mother's Day to all the pet moms 🐾❤️." A final lighthearted and affectionate gesture, true to the balance between emotion and humor that defines her public persona—when she chooses to be in public.

A snapshot, a tribute to her mother, a touch of self-deprecation, and her dogs on the sofa—Sandra Bullock celebrated Mother's Day with rare sincerity, true to herself. Discreet in her private life, but deeply present when she chooses to share.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Irina Shayk simplifies her Met Gala outfit with an unexpected detail
Article suivant
At 51, Eva Longoria celebrates motherhood with new photos of her son

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Jessica Alba shares a pregnancy memory and touches internet users

To mark Mother's Day, celebrated in the United States on May 10, 2026, Jessica Alba shared a particularly...

Deemed "unusual", Gwyneth Paltrow's gift to her children is sparking controversy

When it comes to graduation gifts, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't go for the classic engraved watch or fountain pen....

At 51, Eva Longoria celebrates motherhood with new photos of her son

To mark Mother's Day, celebrated on May 10th in the United States, Eva Longoria posted a particularly touching...

Irina Shayk simplifies her Met Gala outfit with an unexpected detail

At the 2026 Met Gala, Irina Shayk wore a creation entirely composed of watches and jewelry—200 hours of...

For her birthday, Sabrina Carpenter is reviving the "messy hair" trend.

American singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 27th birthday on May 11, 2026, by sharing a carousel...

Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Jessica Biel for Mother's Day with rare family photos

American singer Justin Timberlake doesn't often post family photos. He made an exception on May 10th for Mother's...