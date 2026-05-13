Sandra Bullock celebrates Mother's Day with a tender throwback photo of her children

The German-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Sandra Bullock fiercely protects her family life. On May 10, Mother's Day in the US, she made an exception and shared a rare throwback photo with her two children—a post as intimate as it was moving, which touched millions of people.

"The honor of a lifetime"

In the caption of her Instagram post, Sandra Bullock wrote: "To all the moms, no matter how you became one, Happy Mother's Day. We are all connected by this once-in-a-lifetime honor." Simple words that said it all—and that resonated particularly strongly coming from a woman who chose adoption to build her family.

Among the photos shared was a previously unseen image of Sandra Bullock gazing at the sky while her two children, younger versions of themselves in Halloween costumes, sat on her lap. Louis is now 16, and Laila is 11—both adopted by the actress in her 40s, who has always been careful to shield them from the media spotlight. This rare snapshot immediately touched her followers.

A tribute to his late mother

The post also included a photo of Sandra Bullock talking to her late mother, Helga Meyer, as well as a childhood snapshot of her in the snow with her sister, Gesine, both in their mother's arms. The caption concluded: "Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you ❤️ Sorry for being such a brat." A sweet self-deprecation that brought a smile to her followers' faces.

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"Don't be like me" - his mother's last piece of advice

Sandra Bullock shared with People one of the most poignant moments in her relationship with her mother. " Before my mom passed away, we had a moment at her bedside where I was closed off and trying not to cry, and she simply said, 'Don't be like me.' In that moment, a large part of our life together became clear. She didn't want me to go through life closed off, afraid to feel." This connection shines through in every photo in this post—a woman who feels everything, and is no longer ashamed of it.

Mother of two adopted children, by choice and by conviction

Sandra Bullock had already spoken about her path to motherhood: "I don't know why it was the only way, but I'm so glad the universe made me wait. Even though I was anxious and impatient—and it told me no, you're not going to do this the way you think you're going to do it." A motherhood built differently, but just as profound—as this Mother's Day post confirms.

And the dogs too

Moments after her main post, Sandra Bullock shared a photo on her Instagram stories of herself lounging on her sofa with her two dogs, captioned: "And a very Happy Mother's Day to all the pet moms 🐾❤️." A final lighthearted and affectionate gesture, true to the balance between emotion and humor that defines her public persona—when she chooses to be in public.

A snapshot, a tribute to her mother, a touch of self-deprecation, and her dogs on the sofa—Sandra Bullock celebrated Mother's Day with rare sincerity, true to herself. Discreet in her private life, but deeply present when she chooses to share.