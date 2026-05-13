Deemed "unusual", Gwyneth Paltrow's gift to her children is sparking controversy

When it comes to graduation gifts, Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't go for the classic engraved watch or fountain pen. The actress and founder of Goop revealed in her newsletter a unique idea to celebrate her children's graduation: giving them stock market shares. This initiative, which blends financial education with originality, quickly sparked some reactions on social media.

Actions rather than a traditional gift

It all started with a Q&A session published in the "Goop" newsletter. Asked about "the best graduation gift," Gwyneth Paltrow replied directly: "We're thinking of giving the kids some stocks, so they get involved in managing their money and ask questions about the markets." The actress added that she was also considering including "something physical to commemorate the occasion," though she hadn't yet decided what.

The context? Her daughter Apple, 21, just graduated from Vanderbilt University on May 8, 2026. Her son Mose, 20, will finish his studies at Brown University in the coming years. An important milestone that Gwyneth Paltrow wants to mark in her own way.

An idea that raises questions among internet users

While the educational intention is clear—to teach her children how to manage their finances—the idea hasn't convinced everyone. On social media, several users deemed the gift "bizarre" and, above all, very impersonal for such a symbolic moment as a graduation. Where many would expect a keepsake, a piece of jewelry, or a sentimental token, Gwyneth Paltrow opted for a financial investment.

Some comments also highlight the disconnect: offering shares to young adults may seem logical in a privileged environment, but it's out of touch with the reality of most families. Others, on the contrary, praise a modern approach that prepares children for financial independence as soon as they finish their studies.

A mother who believes in "letting go"

Beyond the gift itself, Gwyneth Paltrow used this opportunity to share the best piece of motherly advice she's ever given her children: "Be yourselves. And if being yourselves disappoints me, that's a good sign: it was even your job to disappoint me while you were building your true identity." A striking parenting philosophy, much like the actress herself: always true to herself. The gift of actions ultimately fits perfectly within this framework—unconventional, but thoughtfully chosen.

Part educational wink, part less-than-sentimental choice, Gwyneth Paltrow's graduation gift has certainly sparked debate. One thing is for sure: the Goop founder continues to generate buzz, even with her most personal choices.