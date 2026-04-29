Pop star Zara Larsson adopts the micro-shorts and causes a sensation

This spring 2026, Zara Larsson has made micro-shorts her signature piece. The Swedish pop star is constantly sporting ultra-short looks between her world tour, fashion campaigns, and getaways with friends — and the internet is buzzing about it.

"Girls Trip Week": the photos that are setting social media on fire

For its "Girls Trip Week," Zara Larsson shared a series of visually striking photos, blending Y2K aesthetics with contemporary streetwear. The most talked-about look: dark denim micro-shorts with black lace trim, paired with a sky-blue top featuring floral prints and crystal charms. Voluminous blonde waves, a powder pink lipstick, and precise eyeliner completed a deliberately edgy and confident silhouette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

The neon belt that steals the show

In a second look from the same series, Zara Larsson built her outfit around ultra-short micro-shorts worn low on the hips, almost completely obscured by a neon belt adorned with crystals that caught all the light. An iridescent top with pastel highlights and thick, fingerless gloves completed a playful and deliberately over-the-top ensemble. The result: a bold, maximalist Y2K look, somewhere between 2000s nostalgia and uninhibited modernity.

The New York Times and the Miu Miu archives

The micro-shorts trend isn't limited to Zara Larsson's vacation. For her New York Times cover in late April 2026, the singer appeared in an open Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2005 archive jacket—deliberately left unbuttoned—paired with a Miu Miu archive micro-skirt from the early 2000s, in a bright orange with gathered edges, worn with turquoise tights. A masterclass in mixing eras, neither costumed nor demonstrative.

Cosmopolitan and the Desigual campaign

This isn't the first time in 2026 that Zara Larsson has opted for ultra-short pieces. For the cover of Cosmopolitan Netherlands, she wore a black lace-up top paired with pale pink micro-shorts and striking silver ankle boots with an almost sci-fi aesthetic. A few days earlier, for a Desigual campaign, she sported frayed denim micro-shorts with a purple, turquoise, and pink paint splatter pattern, accessorized with gold starfish-shaped hair clips.

A rising it-girl

Alongside this fashion offensive, Zara Larsson announced the release of Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, a remix album of her fifth album, Midnight Sun, featuring a carefully selected cast of collaborators. Between her world tour, magazine covers, and campaigns for Desigual, the 28-year-old Swedish pop star has established herself in 2026 as one of the most consistent and visible figures on the international pop scene—micro-shorts included.

Zara Larsson didn't invent the micro-short—she transformed it into a style statement. By pairing it with pieces from the archives of the most cutting-edge fashion houses as well as spontaneous beach looks, she proves that this garment can be both a fashion choice and a personal signature. And so far, it's working.