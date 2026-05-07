By the pool, this wrestling star celebrates her new status as a two-time champion.

WWE wrestler Lola Vice, fresh from her double championship win, enjoyed a sunny break by a Miami pool, her two championship belts resting beside her. A moment of pure bliss, shared with her followers, that speaks volumes about her journey.

A night that changed everything in Saint-Louis

The date is April 4, 2026, and it's St. Louis, Missouri. That night, Lola Vice wasn't there to make up the numbers. In the Stand & Deliver ring, she faced off against Jacy Jayne, the reigning champion, and Kendal Grey in an explosive triple threat match. And she emerged victorious, thanks to her signature spinning backfist, a skill honed during her MMA years.

At 27, Lola Vice captured her first-ever NXT Women's Championship, ending a 137-day reign. But the story doesn't end there. With this victory, Lola Vice became the first Cuban-American wrestler to hold the title. A source of immense pride for her, and a powerful symbol for an entire community that identifies with her journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe)

Two belts, one mindset

This title win comes on top of another one she secured just over a year earlier. In February 2025, Lola Vice won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship alongside her partner Mr. Iguana, defeating Ethan Page and La Hiedra. Today, she holds two titles simultaneously: a rare feat that speaks volumes about her standing in the current WWE landscape.

A moment of joy shared with his fans

To celebrate, nothing beats a little sunshine. The champion posed by the pool, her two belts prominently displayed, and shared these photos on her Instagram account, which has over a million followers. The reaction was immediate: comments poured in, ranging from congratulations and admiring emojis to more personal messages. Many praised not only the champion, but also the radiant woman in the images.

Between a historic achievement and a moment of pure joy, Lola Vice is experiencing an extraordinary year. The first Cuban-American to win the NXT Women's Championship, a two-time active champion, the face of a new generation… and all this at only 27 years old. One thing is certain: her rise has only just begun, and we haven't heard the last of her.