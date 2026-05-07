By embracing her disability, this Met Gala guest is surprising internet users

American model Lauren Wasser, a double amputee, made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala. She chose a gold outfit by Prabal Gurung, perfectly in keeping with the evening's theme, "Fashion Is Art." On the red carpet, she wore a short, two-piece gold ensemble. A luminous and very personal look that quickly caught the attention of photographers and internet users alike.

A look that celebrates its history

Lauren Wasser is known for her activism surrounding toxic shock syndrome, having lost her right leg in 2012 and then her left leg in 2018 due to complications. At the 2026 Met Gala, she didn't try to hide her disability. On the contrary, she incorporated it into her look with strength and confidence, transforming her appearance into a powerful message of self-belief. Her gold prosthetic legs blended seamlessly into her all-gold ensemble, from the structured blazer to the matching Bermuda shorts, creating an almost statue-like effect—powerful and assertive from head to toe.

A much-discussed golden silhouette

To complete her outfit, Lauren Wasser chose several pieces of jewelry: layered diamond chains, chunky rings, and a statement watch. She also wore a gold beret in her long platinum blonde hair. The overall effect was striking.

On social media, many users praised her presence, believing she perfectly embodied the idea that fashion can also be a means of expression and protest. Reactions were overwhelmingly positive after Lauren Wasser's appearance at the 2026 Met Gala. Many users lauded her outfit as "powerful," "inspiring," and "gorgeous," while others congratulated the model on her self-confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Wasser (@laurenwasser)

By embracing her disability instead of erasing it, Lauren Wasser made a powerful impact. Her appearance served as a reminder that the red carpet is not just a stage, but also a space where certain individuals can convey an important message. With her gold outfit, she proved that beauty and style don't adhere to any single standard. A powerful, inspiring, and widely acclaimed appearance.