"An androgynous look": this French model's style is divisive

French model and actress Loli Bahia made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in an all-black ensemble. She wore straight-leg pleated trousers and a wide-shouldered jacket designed by Anthony Vaccarello. A simple yet bold choice that perfectly matched the evening's theme, "Fashion Is Art."

A strong masculine-feminine style

With this silhouette inspired by menswear, Loli Bahia once again opted for a minimalist and highly structured style. The blazer, worn almost directly against the skin, reinforced the overall graphic effect. For several years, some internet users have remarked that she possesses an "androgynous air," a comment often associated with her features, her haircut, and also her fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loli bahia (@lolibahiaa)

A look that divides opinion

Opinions were divided on social media. Some praised a "strong, modern, and very elegant silhouette," believing that Loli Bahia "perfectly embodies the Saint Laurent spirit." Others, however, were less enthusiastic about the look, deeming it "too strict" or "too understated" for an event like the Met Gala. This contrast in opinions quickly fueled the discussions.

Ultimately, women's bodies and appearances should never be a subject of public debate. Loli Bahia simply wanted to dress that way for the Met Gala, and that's entirely her right. She's not seeking validation or approval from strangers on the internet. By sharing her look on her Instagram account, she's primarily capturing the memory of a memorable evening, true to her style and personality.

Ultimately, with her black suit, French model Loli Bahia proved that a look can make an impression without necessarily relying on the "spectacular".