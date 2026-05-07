"She hasn't changed": At 45, Jessica Alba sparks reactions with a new selfie

Anaëlle G.
@jessicaalba / Instagram

Some photos speak for themselves. Such is the case with the one posted by Jessica Alba, which certainly got her followers talking. In a simple selfie shared at the top of an Instagram carousel, the American actress and entrepreneur appears particularly radiant, quickly sparking numerous reactions.

A selfie that's melting hearts online

In the photo, there are no effects or staging. Jessica Alba simply appears facing her phone, her long, wavy hair falling over her shoulders, wearing a simple black sweater and sporting a natural smile. Her makeup is understated, her eyes bright and unadorned. It is precisely this simplicity that has captivated many internet users. In the comments, messages like "She hasn't changed" and "Gorgeous" are common, praising her natural look and the simplicity of this selfie shared on Instagram.

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A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

A month marked by gentleness

In the caption of her carousel, Jessica Alba wrote a few words: "A month filled with love, self-care, and beautiful company." This state of mind perfectly reflects the atmosphere of her recent posts, which have been more intimate, more composed, and more personal. And it must be said that April 2026 was a "special" month for her. On April 28th, she celebrated her 45th birthday, surrounded by her loved ones.

A new, more peaceful era

For the past few months, Jessica Alba seems to have found a balance that works for her. A mother of three—Honor, Haven, and Hayes—she now shares her life with actor Danny Ramirez. Alongside her film career, which she continues to pursue with a variety of projects, she still runs "The Honest Company," the natural products company she co-founded in 2011. And clearly, this new chapter suits her well. In her recent photos, Jessica Alba appears serene.

With this selfie, Jessica Alba reminds us once again why she has inspired admiration for over 20 years. Without retouching or filters, she appears simply true to herself, radiant and natural. The numerous reactions to her post also demonstrate that this authenticity remains one of the most appreciated aspects of her public image.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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