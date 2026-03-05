At over 50 years old, this model is causing a stir at Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week often holds its share of surprises. This season, one appearance in particular caught everyone's attention: at 58, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Zelauy caused a sensation on the Tom Ford catwalk, reminding everyone that a career in fashion can span decades – if anyone still doubted it.

A notable appearance at the Tom Ford fashion show

On March 4, 2026, Tom Ford presented its Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection during Paris Fashion Week. For this presentation, creative director Haider Ackermann offered a vision true to the brand's aesthetic: elegant silhouettes, assertive chic, and structured lines.

Among the models on the catwalk, one figure particularly caught the eye: Gisele Zelauy. With her gray-blonde hair styled back and her confident stride, the model immediately captivated everyone's attention. For many spectators, this appearance also held symbolic significance: it marked the return to a major runway of an iconic figure of 1980s and 1990s fashion.

Gisele Zelauy, a fashion icon of the 80s and 90s

While her name may be less familiar to younger generations, Gisele Zelauy has had a significant career in recent fashion history. Born in Brazil in 1967, she rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to her slender figure and distinctive face, notably marked by a "pronounced nose" which became one of her signature features.

Throughout her career, she walked the runway for several renowned fashion houses, including Chanel, Comme des Garçons, Valentino, Donna Karan, and Giorgio Armani. The latter, in fact, considered her one of his favorite models. Her face also appeared in numerous international magazines, including Vogue, and in campaigns for Calvin Klein. She was photographed by leading figures in fashion photography, notably Richard Avedon and Peter Lindbergh. At that time, her distinctive look allowed her to stand out in a world often dominated by very specific standards.

A career put on hold before a gradual return

In the late 1990s, Gisele Zelauy gradually withdrew from the catwalk. Like many models of her generation, her presence in the fashion industry became less frequent over the years. However, recent seasons have marked a gradual return. She notably walked for designer Sergio Hudson in 2022 and again in 2024.

In November 2025, she also participated in a Shopfrancesca fashion show and appeared on several magazine covers, including that of Elle Brazil in December 2025. Her appearance this year 2026 at the Tom Ford show during Paris Fashion Week is therefore part of a comeback dynamic that seems to be confirmed.

Fashion is rediscovering its icons

Gisele Zelauy's presence on a Parisian catwalk also reflects a broader evolution in the fashion industry. For several years now, many fashion houses and artistic directors have been reintroducing experienced models into their shows. This trend highlights a greater diversity of ages and celebrates personalities who have left their mark on fashion history.

Some iconic figures from previous decades are thus regaining visibility on the catwalks, sometimes alongside new generations of models. In this context, Gisele Zelauy's return reflects a desire to highlight the enduring influence of certain careers and to celebrate journeys that have shaped the aesthetics of fashion.

An appearance that leaves a lasting impression.

The Brazilian model's presence at the Tom Ford show certainly didn't go unnoticed. Her style, experience, and charisma contributed to making her walk the runway one of the most talked-about moments of this Fashion Week.

For some observers, this appearance also illustrates a gradual transformation of the sector: fashion today seems more open to different career paths and profiles that don't solely conform to traditional youthful stereotypes. In this context, Gisele Zelauy's return serves as a reminder that a career in fashion can unfold in several stages, sometimes at unexpected moments.

By appearing on the Tom Ford runway at over 50 years old, Gisele Zelauy reminded everyone of the important role she has played in the world of fashion. Her presence at Paris Fashion Week also reflects an evolution in the industry, which is giving a new lease of life to certain iconic figures from past decades.