In a lace ensemble, this American model sports a "daring" look

American model and actress Camila Morrone sported a chic look in a black lace ensemble at the premiere of the American television series "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen" in Los Angeles.

A structured lace two-piece

For the Netflix event at the Egyptian Theatre on March 20, 2026, Camila Morrone opted for a black, openwork ensemble: a crop top and a long, delicate lace skirt adorned with subtle micro-sequins. The skirt, slit up the side, elongated her silhouette, while the openwork texture created a sophisticated effect that subtly caught the light from the camera flashes. This choice fits perfectly with an "elegant gothic" aesthetic, perfectly aligned with the atmosphere of the Duffer brothers' horror film.

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Clean lines and a confident stance

Camila wore her hair in soft waves, with natural makeup that enhanced her complexion and features. Without unnecessary accessories, she projected a confident attitude: straight shoulders, direct gaze at the camera. Like the American model, actress, and author Emily Ratajkowski, she wore this type of outfit with effortless grace, transforming a minimalist silhouette into a powerful statement.

Echoing the Primavera Fall 2026 collection

This look ultimately celebrates a fashion approach centered on body structure, with textured lace playing with volume and controlled transparencies. Her co-stars, Canadian actor Adam DiMarco (in a fitted black suit) and film director Haley Z. Boston (in a black corseted dress), completed this dark uniformity, creating a visual harmony around the film's theme. Camila thus positioned herself as the central figure of the evening.

In short, Camila Morrone has transformed the lace ensemble into a true fashion masterpiece. Her mastery of minimalist styling and her confident presence make this look a triumph, confirming her status as a contemporary red carpet icon.