"Not curvy enough": This actress faces criticism over her appearance

American actress Emily Rudd, who plays Nami in the Netflix live-action adaptation of "One Piece", faces recurring criticism over her appearance, deemed to have "not enough curves" for the role.

Criticism of its "insufficient form"

From the moment the cast was announced in 2023, some fans criticized Emily Rudd for not having the "exaggerated curves" of Nami from the anime/manga. Nami, with her figure, is an archetype of the pin-up girl, and some voices lamented that Emily Rudd didn't fit that image. These remarks persisted even after season 1 (2023) and before season 2, with comments like, "She's too flat-chested for Nami."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

Defenders who counter-attack

Fortunately, a majority defends Emily Rudd. Many point out that female bodies in anime are disproportionate and unrealistic: "We could never have found an actress with those measurements without absurd CGI," argues one fan on Reddit . The author of the world-famous manga "One Piece," Eiichiro Oda himself, endorsed the choice for her "beautiful soul" rather than her appearance. Other internet users insist: "Physical appearance doesn't matter, she plays Nami perfectly—clever, strong, mischievous."

Regardless of criticisms about her "figure," Emily Rudd shines like Nami with her charisma and talent, and discerning fans praise a faithful adaptation where acting takes precedence over unrealistic 2D fantasies.