At 40, this American model is causing a sensation in an orange jumpsuit

Julia P.
@chrissyteigen / Instagram

American model and wife of singer John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, continues to assert her style with an outfit that hasn't gone unnoticed. In a recent post shared on Instagram, she appears wearing an orange jumpsuit by Zimmermann, a piece that is both modern and structured.

An orange jumpsuit with a "bold" design

Chrissy Teigen once again demonstrates her ability to embrace trends while maintaining a distinctive style. In the published photos, she poses in an intimate setting surrounded by her family, offering a spontaneous glimpse into her daily life while showcasing a meticulously crafted look. The piece chosen by Chrissy Teigen stands out for its vibrant color and interplay of textures. The strapless jumpsuit features a central cutout. This type of cut aligns with a current trend where layering and flowing fabrics play a significant role in collections.

To complete her look, Chrissy Teigen opted for a pair of ivory open-toed shoes, creating a soft contrast with the intensity of the orange. Her hairstyle, a slightly wavy bob, reinforces the visual balance of the silhouette while maintaining a certain simplicity.

A statement piece in line with current trends

The jumpsuit has established itself over the past few seasons as an alternative to traditional suits. Easy to wear and instantly structured, it allows you to create a complete look with just one piece. Chrissy Teigen confirms the growing interest in clothing that combines comfort and stylistic expression. Expertly crafted graphic cuts contribute to this evolution, where details become essential in building a style.

With this orange jumpsuit, Chrissy Teigen once again demonstrates her sense of style through a contemporary and structured silhouette. The piece perfectly illustrates the current evolution of fashion, where details make all the difference.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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