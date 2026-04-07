By the pool, Kylie Jenner revives a trend from the 2000s.

Léa Michel
@kyliejenner / Instagram

Relaxing by a sun-drenched pool, Kylie Jenner continues to exert her influence on trends. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, she appears in a lush green setting, between light wood loungers and turquoise water, sporting a summery look that immediately catches the eye: a delicate waist chain, directly inspired by the aesthetics of the 2000s.

The waist chain, a fashion symbol of the 2000s

Already ubiquitous on the catwalks and social media, the Y2K style confirms its return, and Kylie Jenner offers a modern and minimalist version here. Paired with slightly unbuttoned white jeans and a sheer floral top, the chain accentuates the silhouette while adding a subtle jeweled touch, an iconic signature of this decade marked by highly accessorized fashion.

A key accessory of the early 2000s, the belly chain was part of a trend that celebrated silhouettes accentuated by body jewelry. Popularized at the time by numerous celebrities and pop icons, it's making a comeback in 2026 in a more refined version, adapted to current aesthetic standards.

In the photo posted by Kylie Jenner, the delicate chain is understated yet structures the entire look. This type of jewelry, often worn low on the hips, immediately evokes the Y2K aesthetic, characterized by hip-length jeans, sheer fabrics, and light layering. This revival is part of a broader trend that sees early 2000s fashion reappear in contemporary collections, particularly through sheer tops, low-cut silhouettes, and minimalist metallic accessories.

A perfectly mastered summer aesthetic

The photo's composition also contributes to the look's visual impact. Between lush vegetation and natural light, the atmosphere evokes a summer interlude, perfect for flowing silhouettes and revisited vintage inspirations. The soft hairstyle and natural makeup complete the look, reinforcing an impression of studied simplicity. True to her style, Kylie Jenner here favors a balance between trendy and relaxed, a positioning that helps make her appearances regular sources of fashion inspiration.

With this look photographed by the pool, Kylie Jenner once again illustrates the enduring popularity of the 2000s style. The waist chain, revisited in a modern and subtle version, stands out as one of the key accessories of the season, confirming the persistent appeal of the Y2K aesthetic.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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