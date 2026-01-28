Search here...

"Incredibly elegant": this American model makes a lasting impression in a haute couture dress

Karlie Kloss recently lit up Paris Couture Week in a Dior dress that proved sheer fabrics and open backs are the ultimate fashion duo. The American model and dancer shared the look on Instagram, causing a sensation among her fans.

A masterful Dior Pre-Fall 2026 creation

From Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 collection by Jonathan Anderson, this black dress in diaphanous matte fabric captivates with its striking contrast. At the front, a high, asymmetrical, one-shoulder neckline and three-quarter length puff sleeves cinched at the wrists create a sophisticated silhouette. The high-low hem flows gracefully, while the plunging back reveals skin in a perfectly dramatic tension.

A minimalist style that highlights the dress

Designed by Natasha Colvin, the look remains minimalist to let the room shine. Karlie opts for black Dior Muse pumps with a square toe and a thin strap, as well as a Dior Cigale bag. Ricky Fraser creates a low bun with loose strands, and Tobi Henney applies fresh makeup: black eyeliner and pink eyeshadow.

Karlie Kloss brilliantly demonstrates that true sartorial power arises from subtle contrast, without garish colors or superfluous embellishments. This Parisian appearance redefines modern elegance in Haute Couture.

"She could be a model": at 31, this actress is redefining "Korean chic"

