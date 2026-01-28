"She could be a model": at 31, this actress is redefining "Korean chic"

Bae Suzy (real name Bae Su-ji), a beloved South Korean icon, continues to fascinate with her unique aura and exceptional versatility. A South Korean actress, dancer, and K-pop singer, she embodies a refined "Korean chic" that has earned her flattering comparisons to the world of modeling.

An idol with magnetic charisma

Nicknamed "The Nation's First Love" since her debut with the girl group Miss A in 2010, Bae Suzy radiates natural beauty and timeless elegance. Her photos, whether from shoots for Céline or personal moments like her ballet training, captivate fans: "She has a model's aura, she really conveys something through the images," fans rave on social media.

In 2025, she shone at the Céline Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris, exuding an effortless grace that made her a regular in the front rows. Her minimalist looks, often black and structured, highlighted a figure forged by years of taekwondo (2nd dan black belt) and classical dance, where she excelled in the splits and flexibility.

Multi-talents and physical commitment

What makes Suzy irresistible is her versatility: a former model since the age of 12, she effortlessly transitions from singing to acting. Successes like "Start-Up," "Vagabond" (where she performs her own stunts), and the upcoming "Genie Make a Wish" (October 2025) demonstrate her dedication. In 2025, her intensive ballet training even sparked a trend in Korea, refining her posture and on-screen charisma. Her peers and fans call her a "graceful princess" or "the most versatile artist of her generation," praising her discipline at the gym and her ability to take on demanding roles.

Luxury ambassador Bae Suzy is redefining the Hallyu aesthetic: sophisticated minimalism, natural confidence, and a screen-bound presence. She proves that talent and elegance make her an eternal icon, always ready to inspire.