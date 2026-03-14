"There is no expiration date": Actress Ali Larter, 50, responds to criticism

In Hollywood, the question of actresses' ages remains a recurring topic of debate. American actress, model, and producer Ali Larter recently spoke out on this subject. At 50, she responded to some criticism that surfaced on social media regarding her role in the series "Landman," asserting that age should not limit how women are portrayed on screen.

Reactions following his role in the series "Landman"

Ali Larter appears in the series "Landman," a production created by Taylor Sheridan and broadcast on Paramount+. She plays Angela Norris, a character described as charismatic. After the series aired, some social media users expressed surprise at seeing a woman over 50 portrayed as attractive in a fictional work. When asked about this, the actress responded in an interview that she didn't understand the reaction. "There's no expiration date for being attractive," she stated.

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A reaction to age-related stereotypes

In her statements, Ali Larter explains that this reaction "still reflects some persistent ideas in the entertainment industry." According to her, the perception that a woman's charm or visibility is limited by age needs to change. She also emphasized, "I find it strange that some people are shocked that a woman in her forties or fifties can be considered attractive."

A career spanning several decades

Ali Larter began her career in the 1990s, initially as a model before transitioning to film and television. She gained recognition in several popular films, including "Final Destination" and "Resident Evil," and also starred in the series "Heroes" in the 2000s. Over the years, she has continued to appear in various productions while expanding her activities within the entertainment industry.

A recurring debate in Hollywood

The issue of actresses' ages unfortunately remains a recurring topic in Hollywood. Several studies have shown that female roles become less frequent with age, particularly after forty. Some actresses and directors are therefore calling for a more diverse representation of women on screen, at all ages. Ali Larter's statements are part of this broader discussion about the place of women in the film and television industry.

In responding to criticisms related to her age, Ali Larter reiterated that the representation of women on screen should not be limited by stereotypes. At 50, she affirms her desire to continue "portraying diverse characters," emphasizing that "charm and visibility should not be associated with an expiration date."