In a pencil skirt, Leni Klum makes a splash with a minimalist black look

German-American model and TV presenter Leni Klum captivated attention on the red carpet at an event with a minimalist and chic black look, consisting of a pencil skirt and a satin shirt.

A clean and structured black ensemble

Leni Klum recently made a striking appearance at the Vanities Party 2026 in Los Angeles, an event celebrating Hollywood's young generation. She wore a fitted black satin ensemble: a button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a long, ankle-length pencil skirt, highlighting her sleek and confident silhouette. Free of unnecessary jewelry, this outfit focused on the quality of the fabrics and the clean lines for a refined and timeless effect.

Elegant pumps as the finishing touch

To complete her outfit, Leni opted for lace pumps adorned with a discreet pearl, adding a touch of subtle elegance to the ankle. Her dark brown hair, parted in glossy waves in the center, framed her face and added a sophisticated shine to the overall look. This minimalist choice quickly went viral on social media, where comments highlighted her striking resemblance to her mother, the German-American model, television host, and actress Heidi Klum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

Powerful minimalism on the red carpet

Leni Klum once again demonstrates her innate sense of style, favoring an all-black ensemble that effortlessly exudes presence and confidence. Online observers were quick to note this natural elegance, often comparing it to Heidi's, reinforcing the idea of a clear and undeniable stylish resemblance in the reactions of fans. She establishes herself as an essential fashion presence, far removed from artifice.

In short, on this vibrant red carpet, Leni's look stood out for its calculated simplicity, proving that less can be more impactful. With her pencil skirt and minimalist all-black ensemble, Leni Klum made a masterful appearance, praised for her class and evident stylish lineage in the enthusiastic comments.