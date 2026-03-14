Zendaya resurrects one of Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic dresses and causes a sensation

Fabienne Ba.
@zendaya/Instagram

American actress, producer, and model Zendaya, often accompanied by her stylist Law Roach, enjoys reviving historically significant fashion pieces. At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, she once again turned heads by wearing a vintage dress made iconic by the character of Carrie Bradshaw.

A notable appearance at a Hollywood event

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, held annually in Los Angeles, celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black women in the film and television industry. For this year's ceremony, Zendaya appeared in a draped white mini-dress with a single strap adorned with a large, three-dimensional flower. The creation was distinguished by its sculptural details, including a 3D flower at the shoulder from which gold feathers cascaded. She completed the look with white Christian Louboutin pumps and understated jewelry.

A dress associated with Carrie Bradshaw

This dress is no stranger to fashion and pop culture fans. A similar version was worn by the character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, in a film based on the famous series about the lives of four friends in New York. In an iconic opening scene, Carrie Bradshaw appears in a short dress adorned with a large flower on the shoulder. This outfit has since become one of the character's most memorable looks. By choosing to wear this piece, Zendaya has brought back into the spotlight an iconic moment in on-screen fashion.

A creation inspired by a Whitney Houston look

The story of this dress goes back even further. Originally, the design was inspired by a dress worn by singer Whitney Houston during a promotional photoshoot in the 1980s. The dress, designed by Eugene Alexander, was decorated with gold hibiscus flowers at the shoulder and embodied the "spectacular chic" of that era. Years later, costume designer Patricia Field created a reimagined version for the character of Carrie Bradshaw, shortening the dress and retaining a single flower as its central element.

Zendaya and a taste for vintage

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are regularly praised for their vintage outfit choices on the red carpet. The duo enjoys revisiting creations from the archives of major fashion houses or pieces associated with significant moments in fashion history. This approach helps to bring historical silhouettes back into the spotlight and demonstrate how certain designs can transcend decades while remaining relevant.

Between vintage heritage and contemporary interpretation, this appearance illustrates once again how certain creations can continue to inspire red carpets, several decades after their first appearance.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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