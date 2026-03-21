"I've changed my lifestyle": This 60-year-old British celebrity poses proudly and talks about menopause

On her birthday, British columnist, activist, and businesswoman Meg Mathews drew attention by sharing her thoughts on menopause. Through her personal account, she sheds light on a subject still too often shrouded in silence.

A symbolic milestone celebrated publicly

To mark her 60th birthday, Meg Mathews hosted a party at The Langham Hotel in London, surrounded by close friends and family, including her daughter Anaïs Gallagher. Known for her role in the Britpop scene and as the ex-wife of British singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher, Anaïs made a notable appearance. Several other celebrities were also in attendance, including British actress Sadie Frost and British comedian and television and radio presenter Alan Carr, highlighting the significance of this festive and symbolic event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤MEGMATHEWS 🖤 (@megmathewsofficial_)

An open discussion about menopause

Beyond this celebration, Meg Mathews has distinguished herself in recent years by her willingness to speak openly about menopause. In an interview , she explained that she didn't immediately understand what was happening to her. She initially thought she was suffering from another condition before identifying the symptoms related to this hormonal transition. She specifically mentioned a feeling of isolation, linked to the lack of information available at the time. An experience shared by many women, according to health experts.

Better understanding a still taboo stage

Faced with these challenges, Meg Mathews explains that she has profoundly changed her lifestyle. She now adopts a routine focused on physical and mental well-being. Living in Cornwall, she also favors a lifestyle close to nature, with outdoor activities such as swimming in the sea. This rebalancing is part of a comprehensive approach aimed at better managing the effects of menopause.

Menopause remains a topic rarely discussed publicly, despite its impact on the lives of many women. Symptoms can vary considerably: sleep disturbances, mood swings, fatigue, and physical changes. By sharing her experience, Meg Mathews helps to make this stage of life more visible and encourages better understanding. Her story also highlights the importance of information and support, which are often considered insufficient by those affected.

Meg Mathews thus embodies a strong approach to aging and bodily transformations. By sharing her experience with menopause, she helps to change perceptions and encourage freer discussion about women's health.