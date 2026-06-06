Singer Olivia Rodrigo causes a sensation in a lace outfit

American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress Olivia Rodrigo has never seemed more confident in her style. For a recent editorial photoshoot released ahead of her third album, she opted for a look where lace blends with intricate textile embellishments. And the result immediately caused a sensation on social media.

A little top in embroidered lace with a haute couture feel

Olivia Rodrigo appears in a small, bra-style lace top by Versace. The piece, sculpted like a true work of art, is studded with ornate metallic embroidery, framed by black trim that highlights the couture craftsmanship of the fabric. Under the warm studio lighting, the inlaid stones reflect golden glints, giving the entire silhouette an almost cinematic quality.

The structure of the bodice—somewhere between ornate lace and intricate metalwork—evokes both 2000s haute couture and contemporary Italian evening gowns. A bold choice, perfectly rooted in the "gothic-luxe" aesthetic that Olivia Rodrigo has been exploring for the past few seasons.

An editorial silhouette, somewhere between black and glossy

To complement it, Olivia Rodrigo opted for a structured, high-waisted skirt in dark tones, which provides a stark contrast to the lightness of the top. The shoot, photographed by Ryan McGinley, plays on the pose: arms raised above the head, back against a textured wall, direct gaze straight ahead.

The image, almost sculptural, takes on the air of an editorial portrait from another era—as if a 1950s diva had been immersed in today's fashion codes. Sculptural gold earrings extend the vertical lines of the silhouette and provide just the right amount of metallic sheen to echo the embroidery on the top.

On the beauty front, an Old Hollywood universe

As for her hairstyle, Olivia Rodrigo embraced movement. Her brown hair was styled in long, soft waves swept by the wind, gently framing her face. This look contrasted with the graphic rigor of her clothing, lending the entire shoot a natural feel.

For her makeup, she opted for luminous skin, defined eyes, and a deep berry—almost garnet—lip that added the most dramatic touch to the entire look. This approach was directly inspired by the great icons of 1950s American cinema.

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A fashion signature that asserts itself with its new album

This appearance is no coincidence. Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to release her third studio album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," on June 12th. And each of her appearances in recent weeks seems to be building, image by image, the visual universe of this new opus: gothic references, intricate lace, dark palettes with metallic touches.

This stylistic transformation is far from insignificant for someone who, just a few years ago, primarily played the "colorful teen pop" card. Today, Olivia Rodrigo seems to be showcasing a more conscious, more narrative fashion—where each outfit is conceived as a fragment of a story to be told.

With this little Versace embroidered lace top, Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of her finest fashion statements of the year. Just days before the release of her new album, she's giving herself the means to reinvent her image—without sacrificing any of her uniqueness. A strategy that already seems perfectly executed.