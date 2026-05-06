"A magnificent woman": at 76, she shows off her figure on the red carpet

Chinese-American fashion designer Vera Wang once again turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala. At 76, she appeared on the red carpet in a black outfit of her own design, true to her signature style. Her appearance quickly sparked reactions online.

An outfit that "highlights her figure"

For this evening dedicated to the connection between fashion and art, Vera Wang chose a very structured black dress. The piece consisted of a drop-waisted skirt connected to a high neckline, with a black bandeau worn underneath and a puffed sleeve. This cut highlighted her figure, particularly her bust and arms. On the red carpet, she dared to wear a bold outfit, "conceived as a true demonstration of style."

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A creation inspired by the history of fashion

Vera Wang's outfit was inspired by the work of designer Rudi Gernreich, known for his groundbreaking silhouettes. The choker worn by the designer was, in fact, one of his creations. The dress also referenced one of his iconic swimsuits from the 1970s, now part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection.

Fashion has no age limit.

This look particularly resonated with internet users because it sent a simple message: fashion has no age limit. At 76, Vera Wang demonstrated that it's possible to wear a strong and personal outfit without being limited by the expectations often imposed on women as they age. Her appearance was widely praised for this reason. Many saw her as a free, confident, and inspiring woman. In the comments, several people wrote, among other things, "a magnificent woman."

However, opinions were not unanimous. Some internet users criticized her appearance, deeming her "too thin" and saying she "didn't look her age," suggesting she might have undergone cosmetic surgery. Others broadened the debate, pointing to the Met Gala as "yet another example of the glorification of very thin, even emaciated, bodies," denouncing a persistent culture of thinness and calling for concern.

In short, Vera Wang has proven herself to be an essential figure in fashion. Her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala is a reminder that style depends neither on age nor conventions, but above all on the confidence with which one wears an outfit.