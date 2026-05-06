At 35, Margot Robbie captivates in a shimmering gold dress

At the 2026 Met Gala in New York, Margot Robbie once again turned heads. The Australian actress and producer appeared in a shimmering gold dress that immediately captivated photographers on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

An appearance at the 2026 Met Gala

With this elegant and radiant silhouette, the "Barbie" star confirmed her status as a fashion icon. Her outfit, entirely covered in shimmering details, fit perfectly into the spectacular atmosphere of the Met Gala, renowned for its bold and artistic looks.

A chic outfit before an unexpected style change. After making a splash on the red carpet, Margot Robbie surprised everyone with a much more relaxed choice for the after-party. Out with the sophisticated dress: the actress was spotted in loose-fitting jeans paired with a simple white t-shirt. An unexpected contrast that quickly won over internet users. Even in this more minimalist outfit, Margot Robbie remained true to her sense of style, adding heels and a sequined jacket to bring a festive touch to the ensemble.

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Looks that inspire fans

On social media, many users praised this transition from sophistication to simplicity. Some particularly appreciated Margot Robbie's choice of comfortable clothing after such a prestigious event. Jeans similar to those worn by the star are also experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with several brands now offering wide-leg cuts inspired by celebrity looks.

From her gold gown on the red carpet to her more relaxed after-party look, Margot Robbie has once again demonstrated her ability to influence trends. A fashion icon on the red carpet as well as in a more casual style, Margot Robbie never ceases to fascinate with each of her public appearances.