Faced with criticism about her appearance, this actress's response is surprising.

Just days after being the target of criticism on social media, Olivia Wilde made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in New York. The Irish-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter turned heads with a figure that certainly didn't go unnoticed on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet.

A response to the criticisms

This appearance comes after a controversy surrounding her participation in the San Francisco International Film Festival, where some images of the actress sparked criticism of her physical appearance. Faced with these judgments, Olivia Wilde chose to respond with humor and self-deprecation on her social media.

Referring to a photo taken with a fisheye lens, she stated: "Look, it's a fisheye lens. And I admit: was it my best angle? My best look? No. No, it's a surprising image." Rather than fueling the controversy, the actress seemed to favor a lighthearted approach, an attitude that was widely praised by many online.

An outfit in keeping with the theme of the 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala celebrated the connection between fashion and art this year through the "Costume Art" exhibition. The official dress code, "Fashion Is Art," invited celebrities to transform their looks into true visual works of art. With her structured dress and silhouette inspired by historical costumes reimagined in a contemporary way, Olivia Wilde perfectly embodied this artistic spirit. Even before her arrival, the actress shared a touch of humor on Instagram: "Mentally preparing for the Met by practicing never sitting down and never needing to go to the bathroom."

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An appearance that has been widely commented on

On social media, many users praised the confidence and elegance of the director of "Don't Worry Darling." Several comments also highlighted her choice to respond to criticism with humor rather than aggression. Having already attended the Met Gala in 2023 in a white dress adorned with gold embroidery, Olivia Wilde continues to make headlines as much for her fashion choices as for her handling of media attention.

By appearing at the Met Gala, Olivia Wilde sent a message that resonated deeply with her fans. With self-deprecation, confidence, and a sense of style, she proved that she prefers to respond to negative comments with humor and elegance rather than controversy.