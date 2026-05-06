In an "unconventional" dress, this athlete captivates all eyes

The 2026 Met Gala once again delivered a host of spectacular looks, but one guest in particular captured everyone's attention this year. Freestyle skier and Olympic champion Eileen Gu appeared in a stunning and innovative creation, causing a real stir on the red carpet.

A dress that "comes to life"

The Chinese-American athlete didn't just parade in front of the photographers; she transformed her appearance into a true performance art piece. Her dress, designed by Iris van Herpen, seemed to literally come alive with her movements. As she walked, delicate bubbles escaped from the garment.

This spectacular piece featured 15,000 glass bubbles meticulously integrated into the dress. More than 2,550 hours of work were reportedly required to design this garment, which incorporated a hidden mechanism to continuously produce bubbles.

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A look that was widely applauded

Reactions on social media were swift. Many users praised the creation as "inventive," "magical," and "extraordinary." With this spectacular appearance, Eileen Gu succeeded in transforming fashion into a true live performance.

By opting for a dress that was at once technological, poetic, and spectacular, Eileen Gu perfectly embodied the spirit of the Met Gala. Her "out-of-the-ordinary" outfit not only attracted attention but also served as a reminder that fashion can become a true field for artistic experimentation.