In an "unconventional" dress, this athlete captivates all eyes

Léa Michel
@eileengu / Instagram

The 2026 Met Gala once again delivered a host of spectacular looks, but one guest in particular captured everyone's attention this year. Freestyle skier and Olympic champion Eileen Gu appeared in a stunning and innovative creation, causing a real stir on the red carpet.

A dress that "comes to life"

The Chinese-American athlete didn't just parade in front of the photographers; she transformed her appearance into a true performance art piece. Her dress, designed by Iris van Herpen, seemed to literally come alive with her movements. As she walked, delicate bubbles escaped from the garment.

This spectacular piece featured 15,000 glass bubbles meticulously integrated into the dress. More than 2,550 hours of work were reportedly required to design this garment, which incorporated a hidden mechanism to continuously produce bubbles.

A look that was widely applauded

Reactions on social media were swift. Many users praised the creation as "inventive," "magical," and "extraordinary." With this spectacular appearance, Eileen Gu succeeded in transforming fashion into a true live performance.

By opting for a dress that was at once technological, poetic, and spectacular, Eileen Gu perfectly embodied the spirit of the Met Gala. Her "out-of-the-ordinary" outfit not only attracted attention but also served as a reminder that fashion can become a true field for artistic experimentation.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At 45, actress Jessica Alba shares dreamy photos from a boat.
Article suivant
At 35, Margot Robbie captivates in a shimmering gold dress

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 35, Margot Robbie captivates in a shimmering gold dress

At the 2026 Met Gala in New York, Margot Robbie once again turned heads. The Australian actress and...

At 45, actress Jessica Alba shares dreamy photos from a boat.

American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba celebrated her 45th birthday the way she lives – intensely and without...

In the water, model Candice Swanepoel captivates in an enchanting setting.

"Met the moon from the other side" – it was with this poetic caption that model Candice Swanepoel,...

"What a resemblance!": Model Adriana Lima shares a photo with her daughters

Brazilian model Adriana Lima has been in the spotlight for over 25 years. This time, she shared a...

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter, fascinates with her photos

American model and actress Kaia Gerber doesn't need a spectacular setting to capture attention. Her latest Instagram carousel—a...

Model Heidi Klum is captivating the world with this statue dress

There were dresses, couture creations, and spectacular jewelry. And then there was Heidi Klum, who was no longer...