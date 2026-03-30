Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance in a wrap dress.

Léa Michel
Extrait du film « Mrs & Mr Smith »

Angelina Jolie recently turned heads at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai. True to her sophisticated style, the Cambodian-American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, writer, and goodwill ambassador appeared in a white satin wrap dress, creating a sleek and elegant silhouette.

An elegant silhouette at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai

The outfit was distinguished by its flowing cut and plunging V-neck, characteristic of the wrap dress, a garment renowned for its ability to flatter the figure while maintaining a timeless look. The ensemble embodied a minimalist aesthetic, a stylistic signature frequently associated with Angelina Jolie in her public appearances.

A striking contrast created by an intense red lipstick

While the white dress naturally drew attention, it was also the choice of makeup that contributed to making this appearance particularly noteworthy. Angelina Jolie opted for a bright red lipstick, creating a striking contrast with the simplicity of her outfit. The rest of her makeup remained intentionally understated, with a lightly sculpted complexion, neutral shades on the eyes, and a touch of black eyeliner.

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An ongoing collaboration

Angelina Jolie has maintained a professional relationship with Tom Ford since 2024, the year she was announced as the brand's first beauty ambassador. Her presence at this event in Shanghai is a continuation of this collaboration, which promotes a vision of beauty focused on elegance and modernity. Her participation also coincides with Shanghai Fashion Week, a major event in the fashion industry that brings together designers, celebrities, and industry professionals.

With this white wrap dress paired with minimalist makeup, Angelina Jolie once again confirms her sense of elegance. By combining simple lines with bold aesthetic choices, the actress offers a contemporary interpretation, illustrating the constant evolution of style codes on the red carpet.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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