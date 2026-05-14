Jennifer Lopez combines a red dress and vintage details in a striking look

Fabienne Ba.
@jlo / Instagram

American actress, singer, producer, and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez has a unique way of reinventing her classics. On the red carpet at the Roast of American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer Kevin Hart in Inglewood, she recently sported a red, Y2K-inspired look that reminded everyone why she has been a style icon for over twenty years.

A red dress with a plunging neckline

For this Netflix event, Jennifer Lopez wore a form-fitting red halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline, featuring a gathered drape at the hem and a central slit extending up the thigh. Turning the dress around revealed a slight asymmetry in its length. This design choice directly evokes J.Lo's red looks from the 2000s, with a contemporary twist.

Jennifer Lopez didn't attend Kevin Hart's Roast as a spectator—she was part of the evening's lineup, at a Netflix festival where she's also one of the year's musical stars, thanks to her surprise appearance at Coachella. Her presence on the red carpet confirms one thing: her ability to make a red look just as striking at 55 as she was at 30—and to do so with a stylistic precision that's anything but nostalgic.

Vintage accessories

It was the bold Y2K aesthetic of the accessories that particularly caught the eye. From aviator sunglasses with rose-bronze lenses and thin gold frames, to a striking gold chain bracelet, a shiny gold bangle, and a tiny quilted red leather bag with a circular handle encircled by a gold chain – each piece looked like it had been lifted straight from an early 2000s photoshoot. Nude pointed-toe pumps surgically broke up the red monochrome.

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A smooth blowout that breaks with the usual curls

Jennifer Lopez also surprised everyone with her beauty look, ditching her signature voluminous curls for a sleek, silky blowout with a center part and face-framing strands. Rectangular earrings in melted gold, rose gold eyeshadow, glossy pink lips paired with brown eyeliner, and sculpted cheekbones completed a makeup look that blended a Hollywood tan with a touch of 2026 sophistication.

The day after Mother's Day

This red carpet appearance came the day after Mother's Day (May 10th in the United States), which Jennifer Lopez had celebrated discreetly. In an Instagram video, the mother of twins—Emme and Max, 18, from her marriage to Marc Anthony—posed with a homemade chocolate cake decorated with a personalized "mom's slice" in colored frosting. Winking at the camera, she asked her followers if she should "eat mom's slice" before pretending to take a bite of the cake. A lighthearted family moment, followed by an impeccable red carpet appearance—all in less than 24 hours.

A red dress, gold aviator sunglasses and a quilted pocket bag - Jennifer Lopez has thus reactivated her Y2K DNA with the confidence of someone who knows exactly what she is doing.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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