Hailey Bieber makes a splash in a leopard-print cut-out beach outfit

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber kicked off summer 2026 from a sunny island - and with an archive leopard beach outfit that immediately made the rounds on fans' holiday mood boards.

A piece from the Roberto Cavalli archives dating from 2003

Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her tropical island vacation. The most striking piece is a leopard-print one-piece from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2003 collection. This vintage piece features a dramatic cutout that exposes her midriff, finished with criss-cross lacing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Fans won over in just a few hours

Comments poured in immediately. "So happy to be alive at the same time as Hailey Bieber," wrote one fan. "Stunned," summed up another. The leopard-print piece quickly circulated on fashion platforms and mood boards, propelling the Cavalli archives into the spotlight with the same force as any recent collection.

Leopard print as a seasonal signature

Hailey Bieber has established herself over the past few seasons as one of the most daring figures in the world of beachwear, having worn fluffy ensembles, literal seashell prints, and custom Pucci creations, among other avant-garde choices. This leopard-print one-piece is part of a broader trend for summer 2026: the resurgence of leopard print and the one-piece swimsuit as the season's must-have beach outfit.

From the Roberto Cavalli archives of 2003 and a tropical island – Hailey Bieber didn't need much to revive a trend. Leopard print is back, the cut-out monokini is a must-have, and the 2026 vacation mood boards already have their go-to image.