Actress Shay Mitchell causes a sensation in a red "Baywatch"-style bodysuit

The red outfit from "Baywatch" is one of the most recognizable in television history. And Canadian actress, model, and producer Shay Mitchell, who plays lifeguard Trina in the highly anticipated Fox reboot, does it full justice—as the set photos confirm.

Fox's "Baywatch" reboot

Production on Fox's "Baywatch" reboot has officially begun, with an ensemble cast that includes Canadian actor and wrestler Stephen Amell, Canadian actress, model and producer Shay Mitchell, American actress Jessica Belkin, American media personality and actor Noah Beck, American model and television personality Brooks Nader, and American influencer and former artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne.

The new series follows a team of lifeguards at Venice Beach, with Stephen Amell starring as Hobie Buchannon, son of the original Mitch Buchannon played by David Hasselhoff. The reboot will consist of 12 episodes and is scheduled for the 2026-2027 season on Fox.

Shay Mitchell as Trina

Canadian actress, model, and producer Shay Mitchell has been announced in the role of Trina—a former lawyer at a prestigious firm who left it all behind to become a full-time lifeguard. A truly unconventional character, perfectly aligned with the image the actress has cultivated for several years. In an interview with Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy, Shay Mitchell shared her career philosophy: "I just want to be free. I just want to be me, whatever that means."

The red filming outfit that's causing a sensation

In the first set photos shared in March 2026, Shay Mitchell appeared in a red one-piece outfit with spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neck, holding a red lifebuoy and running barefoot on the sand of Venice Beach. On May 1, 2026, new set photos showed the actress in the iconic red outfit, sunglasses and a white watch on her wrist, her hair blowing in the wind.

An Instagram post that completes the picture

On her Instagram account followed by more than 34 million subscribers, Shay Mitchell shared a carousel of photos captioned simply "these are the days" - a nostalgic phrase that took on its full meaning in the context of this return to one of the most iconic series of the 1990s.

The outfit in the post, a red bodysuit with side cutouts and a bare back, took the "Baywatch" aesthetic even further—complete with a red pool float as the finishing touch. Fans responded enthusiastically: "The Baywatch era suits you so well!!" , "My all-time favorite Aries."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell)

A cast that attracts attention well before the broadcast

Khloé Kardashian herself couldn't resist commenting on Shay Mitchell's behind-the-scenes photos under the actress's Instagram post. The combination of the character, the outfit, and Shay Mitchell's social media presence has generated a lot of buzz around the series even before a single episode has aired—a sign that the "Baywatch" reboot will have the world's eyes on it from the moment it's released.

A red bodysuit, a lifebuoy, and Venice Beach—Shay Mitchell didn't need much to make a splash. By donning the most iconic outfit in American television, she's bringing back a symbol. And the series hasn't even started yet.