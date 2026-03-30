At 47, Nicole Scherzinger dares to wear black leather on the red carpet

American singer of Hawaiian descent Nicole Scherzinger turned heads at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a striking red carpet appearance. Invited to host the ceremony, she made a splash with an outfit that quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media and in the music press.

A striking look at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

For the event, Nicole Scherzinger chose a strapless black leather dress, characterized by a structured cut that accentuated a streamlined silhouette. The outfit was completed with matching long leather gloves that extended above the elbows. The ensemble created a modern yet assertive aesthetic, illustrating a bold approach to formal style.

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A minimalist and controlled silhouette

To showcase the dress, Nicole Scherzinger opted for a relatively minimalist style. Her hair was worn loose, with a center part, balancing the structured look of the outfit. Her makeup featured natural tones, complemented by a glossy lip and subtly defined eyes.

To complete the look, Nicole Scherzinger wore large silver earrings, adding a touch of light that contrasted with the intensity of the black. This choice of accessories maintained visual harmony without diverting attention from the main piece.

A notable presence on social media

Images and videos of Nicole Scherzinger's appearance quickly circulated online, generating numerous comments from internet users. Many praised the singer's elegance and the overall coherence of her style. Some highlighted the modernity of her look, while others noted a sophisticated silhouette perfectly suited to the event.

Leather remains a relatively rare material on the red carpet, often paired with more traditional fabrics like silk or satin. This sartorial choice thus contributes to the originality of Nicole Scherzinger's appearance, while demonstrating the diversity of styles possible at formal events.

With this black leather outfit, Nicole Scherzinger confirms her ability to offer striking stylistic choices while maintaining a refined elegance. By opting for a structured and contemporary silhouette, she ultimately demonstrates once again her strong sense of style.