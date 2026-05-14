"Still magnificent": at 88, Jane Fonda impresses with a sparkling figure

American actress and producer Jane Fonda graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026) for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Electric Venus." She made a striking impression in a black sequined Gucci gown and delivered an opening speech that highlighted the political dimension of cinema. Her appearance was praised by internet users, many of whom commented, "Always magnificent."

A sequined dress, the signature of a Cannes regular

For her highly anticipated appearance on the Croisette, Jane Fonda opted for a long black dress entirely covered in sequins. The dress, fitted close to the body and slightly flared at the bottom, caught the light with every movement and made her instantly recognizable. The actress paired this outfit with her natural gray curls, carefully styled—a choice that speaks volumes about her desire to show her age.

This appearance was no accident: Jane Fonda has been a Cannes regular since 1963 and has made the Cannes red carpet one of her favorite playgrounds. Each year, the actress chooses striking, often dazzling pieces that leave a lasting impression. This year, 2026, is no exception. On social media, comments are pouring in: "Always magnificent," "A legend," "What energy at 88!" ... The praise is for both her outfit and her poise.

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An opening speech carrying a political message

What made this appearance even more remarkable was what happened once Jane Fonda was seated in the room and then took to the stage alongside Chinese actress and singer Gong Li. Before an international audience, Jane Fonda delivered an opening speech that resonated like a manifesto.

“Power is what brings us together tonight. I believe in this power: the power of voices on screen, off screen, and especially in the streets,” she declared. She continued: “For me, cinema has always been an act of resistance because we tell stories that allow us to feel the same emotions despite our differences. Here in Cannes, storytelling takes precedence, the courage to tell stories takes precedence. So let us celebrate freedom and the fierce act of creation!” Her speech concluded with the official opening statement of the ceremony, delivered in French—a nod to the host country.

A militant icon who never gives up.

Jane Fonda is no stranger to making a political statement. A feminist activist for decades, committed to climate action, to opposing the Vietnam War, and more recently to fighting violence against women, the actress uses every platform to deliver powerful messages. Her presence at Cannes 2026 confirms this: she continues to embody a certain ideal of commitment and elegance, rejecting the pressure to become more discreet with age.

Like the American actress and model Brooke Shields, the American actress Sharon Stone, and the American actress Kelly Rutherford before her, Jane Fonda is one of those women who prove, night after night, that audacity has no expiration date. On the contrary: with experience comes a new freedom, the freedom to choose one's battles, one's voices—without having to prove anything to anyone.

Between a shimmering gown and a powerful speech, Jane Fonda delivered one of the most memorable moments at the opening of Cannes 2026. She reminded us that fashion, cinema, and activism can seamlessly coexist. A lesson in style, but also in courage, that resonates far beyond the Croisette.