In a dress, Venus Williams caused a sensation with her sculpted arms.

American tennis player Venus Williams came to "roast" (tease/tease) American comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles - and she achieved the double feat of making the room laugh and imposing one of the most remarkable looks of the evening.

A pink Barbie-style dress

For this evening, Venus Williams chose a long, vibrant pink dress with a patented finish—a glossy fabric that created a "liquid" effect with every movement, accentuated by a twisted draped detail at the waist. The cut, with its rounded neckline and flared skirt that fell below the knee, lent a retro, nostalgic feel, counterbalanced by the ultra-contemporary sheen of the fabric. Metallic pointed-toe pumps and a touch of minimalist jewelry—a delicate necklace and bracelet—completed the look.

A bob haircut that completes the "transformation"

Venus Williams also sported a new hairstyle for the occasion: a sharp, shoulder-length bob with a full fringe that fell to her eyes. A change from her usual lengths, it gave the look an even more assertive dimension—modern, precise, and perfectly in tune with the energy of the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams)

Sculpted arms that are causing a stir

What garnered as much attention on social media as the dress itself was how Venus Williams wore it. The sleeveless cut left her arms fully exposed—arms sculpted by years of intensive training. This serves as a reminder that a woman can be muscular, and that physical strength is an integral part of the female body, without needing to be debated or commented on as an anomaly. The champion embodies better than anyone the idea that strength and elegance can not only coexist but also enhance each other.

A week of fashion in two acts

This look arrived just days after the 2026 Met Gala, which Venus Williams co-chaired. For the occasion, she wore a Swarovski crystal mesh dress inspired by a self-portrait by artist Robert Pruitt—a meaningful piece, a blend of art and family tribute. Two events, two radically different looks—but the same woman, equally commanding in both.

From the Met Gala to the Kevin Hart Roast in one week – Venus Williams proved that she navigates between art and comedy with the same ease as she does between sets on the court. And that the liquid pink dress, worn with her sculpted arms and new bob, was worth more than any title.