Natalie Portman shares a photo, and internet users notice her "baby bump".

Since announcing her third pregnancy in April 2026, Israeli-American actress, producer, and director Natalie Portman had remained discreet about her growing belly. For Mother's Day, celebrated on May 10th in the United States, she revealed her pregnancy—at the Grand Palais in Paris, alongside her own mother.

A legend for his mother, a cultural recommendation

It was in a carousel posted on Instagram for Mother's Day that Natalie Portman shared the first image of her baby bump. The photo shows her alongside her mother at the Grand Palais in Paris, her bump visible under a loose-fitting t-shirt. Since officially announcing her pregnancy in April, this was the first time the actress had shown her belly to the public.

To accompany the post, Natalie Portman dedicated her caption to her mother: "The greatest blessing of my life was being born to this mother. She is the most caring, kindest, most interesting, most talented, most generous, funniest, and most pleasant person I know." The post also included a cultural recommendation for the Hilma af Klint exhibition at the Grand Palais, which she described as "unmissable." A typically Natalie Portman post—personal, rooted in Paris, and focused on culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

"A true privilege and a miracle"

It was in the pages of Harper's Bazaar that Natalie Portman officially announced her pregnancy in April 2026: "Tanguy and I are thrilled. I'm simply very grateful. I know it's a true privilege and a miracle." She also shared her unique perspective on this late pregnancy: "Knowing that this is probably the last time, I'm cherishing every moment. I have more energy than I thought I would."

This third child will be Natalie Portman's first with her partner Tanguy Destable, a French music producer. The actress is already mother to Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, born in 2017, from her previous relationship with choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The reaction of internet users

The photo immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic comments. Her followers responded with affection, flooding her with congratulatory messages, heart emojis, and kind words. Many praised the simplicity and gentleness of the image, deeming it both natural and touching. In just a few hours, Natalie Portman's post garnered thousands of likes, a testament to the public's connection to this particularly moving moment in her life.

Wearing an oversized t-shirt, with the Grand Palais in the background and her mother by her side, Natalie Portman chose Mother's Day (celebrated on May 10th in the United States) to offer her followers their first real glimpse of this long-awaited pregnancy. No staging, no further official announcement—just a photo slipped into a carousel, and millions of eyes lingered on it.