At 22, model Apple Martin adopts the fringed skirt and recalls her mother's style

British model Apple Martin is making the most of her summer. The daughter of singer Chris Martin (of Coldplay) and actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a carousel of images on Instagram, in summery looks reminiscent of her mother's style - starting with a striking fringed skirt.

A summer carousel shared on Instagram

Apple Martin posted a photo carousel on her Instagram account showcasing various facets of her summer. A series of sun-drenched looks are captured in a decidedly relaxed atmosphere. This editorial approach, typical of younger generations on social media, blends lifestyle moments, fashion inspiration, and more intimate snapshots in a single post. It's an approach that helps define the visual identity of a young woman now firmly established in the contemporary fashion scene.

A striking fringed skirt

One of the most striking elements of the carousel is undoubtedly her fringed skirt. Apple Martin, who usually favors a minimalist silhouette, opted here for a decidedly more playful piece that adds movement to her figure. Fringed skirts, which have become one of the major trends of the summer, echo a stylistic heritage that spans decades: from the silhouettes of the 1920s to those of the 1970s, by way of the festive dresses of the 1990s.

Wavy hair in the style of "beach hair"

To complement this outfit, Apple Martin opted for a decidedly summery hairstyle. Her blonde hair, inherited from her mother, was styled in a natural wavy effect, described as "beach hair" by hair magazines. This hairstyle, which emphasizes movement and spontaneity rather than the rigidity of a structured updo, perfectly extends the relaxed atmosphere of the publication. This approach also recalls the hairstyles her mother herself favored at her age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by apple martin (@applemartin)

A striking resemblance to her mother

Beyond their looks, it's the striking resemblance between Apple Martin and her mother that immediately captivated internet users. Same facial features, same luminous blonde hair, same sense of style: Apple Martin sometimes seems to be the spitting image of Gwyneth Paltrow at the same age. This resemblance isn't just physical: it also extends to their taste for minimalist, flowing pieces in timeless cuts.

A booming modeling career

Apple Martin is no newcomer to the world of fashion. At 22, she has already landed several notable collaborations. In September 2025, she participated in her very first campaign alongside her mother for Gap Studios' Fall/Winter 2025 collection, designed by Zac Posen. The duo posed side-by-side in coordinated head-to-toe denim looks.

A particularly striking vintage borrowing

The other highlight of Apple Martin's fashion career was her famous appearance at the premiere of the film "Marty Supreme" in New York in December 2025. For the occasion, she chose to borrow a vintage Calvin Klein dress from her mother - the same one that Gwyneth Paltrow had worn at the premiere of the film "Emma" in 1996, almost thirty years earlier.

A rising star in American fashion

At 22, Apple Martin has established herself as one of the most promising figures of the new generation of American fashion. She is patiently building her own identity in the industry. Her first campaign alongside her mother, her carefully curated appearances on the red carpet, and her stylistic flair have made her a figure now being closely watched by fashion magazines and art directors.

With her fringed skirt, wavy hair, and decidedly summery style, Apple Martin makes a new appearance reminiscent of her famous mother's look. She extends a stylistic legacy while patiently building her own visual language.