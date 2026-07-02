Model Rose Bertram is reviving the one-piece trend with a beaded design

Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram, better known as Rose Bertram, shared a new summer look in a white beach outfit adorned with beaded ties at the front. A style perfectly in line with the summer 2026 trends.

A very noticeable summer appearance

The Belgian model shared a photo of herself in a minimalist yet undeniably stylish beach outfit. This approach aligns with the visual identity she has cultivated since her debut, a blend of European elegance and beachy vibes gleaned from her work in major international campaigns. Her appearance was all the more welcome given that Rose Bertram, now a mother of two, sparingly shares glimpses of her daily life on social media – making each of her fashion moments particularly anticipated.

A beach outfit with a strong character

The central element of this appearance is undoubtedly her beach outfit. Rose Bertram opted for a one-piece swimsuit in a particularly luminous white, which perfectly complements her sun-kissed complexion. A timeless color, inseparable from the iconic beach silhouettes of the 20th century, it's making a strong comeback in contemporary summer wardrobes. This fitted piece perfectly illustrates the resurgence of the one-piece as a chic alternative to traditional two-pieces. This stylistic approach reflects Rose Bertram's affinity for reinvented classics, capable of transcending eras without ever appearing outdated.

Beaded ties on the front

The detail that makes all the difference on this piece lies in its embellishment. The outfit featured beaded ties at the front. These beads brought a particularly sophisticated sculptural effect to an otherwise very minimalist garment. This approach illustrates the current trend for embellished one-pieces, where every detail counts in transforming a simple piece into a true couture statement. The interplay between the understated white and the precious nature of the beads creates a particularly successful visual contrast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram)

A big comeback for the one-piece

This appearance is part of a broader trend that characterizes summer 2026: the major comeback of the one-piece swimsuit in beachwear. Long associated with a more mature or classic aesthetic, this beach outfit is now regaining popularity with younger generations, who see it as a chic, comfortable, and sophisticated alternative to two-piece swimsuits.

A Belgian model with an international career

Born on October 26, 1994 in Kortrijk, Belgium, Rose Bertram was spotted by the Brussels-based agency Dominique Models as a teenager. She then pursued her career in the United States, where she quickly reached a decisive milestone: at 21, she became the first Belgian to join the prestigious circle of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

This recognition marked the beginning of a remarkably successful international career, punctuated by covers and campaigns for the biggest names in fashion and beauty. Over the years, Rose Bertram has collaborated extensively with leading brands. Her image has been chosen by H&M, L'Oréal, Hunkemöller, Primark, Agent Provocateur, and Etam, among others, for fashion campaigns.

With this white one-piece beach outfit adorned with beaded ties, Rose Bertram makes one of the most striking summer appearances of the season. She proves once again her keen sense of style, capable of transforming a classic beachwear piece into a truly contemporary fashion statement.