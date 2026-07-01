In the stands, this Argentinian actress attracts all eyes by supporting her country.

Argentine actress Eva De Dominici proudly displayed her national colors. She attended the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to support her team, Argentina. On Instagram, she shared photos of the day, all smiles, holding a scarf in her country's colors. Her radiant appearance charmed her many followers.

A confidently supportive look

For the occasion, Eva De Dominici wore a long-sleeved black top, paired with denim shorts, a belt, and boots. The centerpiece of her look was, of course, her blue and white scarf, emblazoned with "Argentina," which she proudly waved above her head. Radiant, she exuded infectious enthusiasm, perfectly in keeping with the spirit of match day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva De Dominici (@dedominicieva)

A proud supporter of Argentina

This support is hardly surprising. Born in Avellaneda, a suburb of Buenos Aires, Eva De Dominici has never hidden her attachment to her country of origin. By going to the stands to cheer on the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, the actress celebrated her Argentinian roots with fervor. It was a way for her to share in the excitement alongside thousands of fans for her team.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, this post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. In the comments, users praised her sporty look, her good humor, and her radiant smile. Many were delighted to see her supporting Argentina with such energy. This only confirms the popularity of Eva De Dominici, who has several million followers.

An actress with international renown

Beyond this appearance, Eva De Dominici confirms her status as a leading actress. Having risen to fame in Argentina through numerous telenovelas, she has gradually won over international audiences, notably thanks to her roles in American productions such as the series "The Cleaning Lady." Now based in the United States, she pursues a career that spans both continents, while remaining true to her roots.

With these photos in the stands, Eva De Dominici proved that she is among Argentina's most fervent supporters. Between her scarf being held aloft, her confident look, and her good humor, she charmed her fans, confirming that the atmosphere in the stands is also part of the spectacle.