Rihanna wears a ripped lace dress and causes a sensation

During a photoshoot, Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna once again asserted her vision of fashion. The photos, which quickly went viral, show her in outfits marked by a bold sartorial statement. Among them, a black lace dress, deliberately slashed, particularly caught the eye.

A lace dress that's both elegant and provocative

The dress worn by Rihanna plays on contrasts: a sophisticated structure of fine lace combined with bold cutouts and sheer effects. The overall effect creates a silhouette true to the singer's aesthetic. This approach to clothing reflects a strong trend in contemporary fashion, where transparency has become a stylistic language in its own right, used to challenge the classic codes of "femininity" and chic.

Rihanna in custom Valentino for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/K9cXSDQHk3 — Kea (@jacquemusx) April 21, 2026

A haute couture look designed as a statement

Beyond the dress itself, the overall styling enhances the visual impact of the photo shoot: sculptural accessories, intense makeup, and minimalist staging all contribute to highlighting the power of the garment. Rihanna, who has made numerous striking fashion appearances in recent years, confirms here her status as an icon capable of transforming each appearance into a cultural and aesthetic statement.

A major influence on contemporary fashion

Known for pushing the boundaries of traditional standards, Rihanna has long been a leading figure in the industry. Her fashion choices influence both designers and global trends, particularly her use of sheer silhouettes and sculptural pieces. This type of look helps redefine the very notion of chic, incorporating more freedom, body image, and boldness.

With this slashed lace dress, Rihanna once again makes a striking appearance. She continues to redefine the contours of contemporary fashion, where each outfit becomes a powerful visual statement.