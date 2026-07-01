Shakira celebrates the World Cup with a series of sporty and colorful looks

Shakira has once again confirmed her enduring connection with the FIFA World Cup. The Colombian singer-songwriter celebrated the major football tournament in an energetic video shared on Instagram. In it, she dances to her new song while showcasing a series of sporty and colorful looks inspired by the competing national teams. This has undoubtedly earned her the nickname "Queen of the World Cup" once again.

A series of football-inspired looks

Throughout the video, Shakira showcases a variety of football-themed outfits. She appears in a red and white striped crop top paired with a white pleated skirt, in a knotted blue jersey with white flared mini pants, and in a short white football jersey with a patchwork denim skirt. These are all modern takes on the classic football fan outfit, reimagined with a truly fashionable edge.

A tribute to the competing selections

Shakira also pays tribute to several key nations in the competition. She's seen wearing an Argentina jersey, styled like a short dress, paired with platform sneakers, a bright yellow Brazil top, and a navy blue top with denim shorts. A playful way to celebrate the colors of the tournament's major teams, while showcasing her own sense of style.

A video set to the rhythm of "Dai Dai"

This viral video is set to the beat of "Dai Dai," Shakira's collaboration with Burna Boy, one of the official songs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. With its expertly choreographed routine, infectious energy, and polished makeup, Shakira showcases her full range of talent. The video quickly garnered millions of likes, with fans praising her performance in droves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The "Queen of the World Cup"

This latest nod confirms Shakira's special status. For years, she has been closely associated with the FIFA World Cup, for which she has recorded several iconic songs. This connection is so strong that her fans readily call her the "Queen of the World Cup."

With this series of sporty and colorful looks, Shakira celebrates the FIFA World Cup with style and energy. Blending tributes to the national teams with a flair for the dramatic, the singer confirms, once again, her unique connection to the event. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.