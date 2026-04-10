"She's unrecognizable": This actress's appearance from the series "Euphoria" is causing a stir

American actress and model Alexa Demie, known for her role as Maddy Perez in the series "Euphoria," sparked considerable reaction at the season 3 premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Present alongside the cast of the hit HBO series, she stood out with a makeup look very different from her usual style.

A minimalist makeup look inspired by the 1990s

Known for her dramatic makeup, including her iconic graphic eyeliner, Alexa Demie opted for a much more "natural" look this time. This change quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with some saying they didn't immediately recognize the actress.

For this event, Alexa Demie opted for a "no makeup-makeup" look, a trend that creates a very subtle makeup effect while enhancing facial features. Her makeup evoked the minimalism of the 1990s, with stone-toned shades applied to the eyelids and crease. Her lashes were simply curled, without eyeliner, a stark contrast to her previous appearances where the eyes were often accentuated with bold, graphic lines. Her complexion featured subtle cool contouring paired with a light blush. Her lips sported a lightly highlighted pink, offering a contemporary interpretation of 90s beauty trends.

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Mixed reactions on social media

On social media, many users expressed surprise at this change in style. Some comments referred to "a noticeable transformation," with remarks such as "she's aged suddenly" or "she's unrecognizable." Other users, however, defended actress Alexa Demie, pointing out that physical changes are a natural part of aging. Among the supportive messages were: "it's normal, she's 35, we all change with age" and "she's still gorgeous."

It's important to remember that women's bodies—like everyone's—are not objects to be freely commented on: everyone is free to do what they want with their body, their face, their clothes, or their makeup. And yes, everyone changes as they age; it's natural—no need to make a big deal out of it or criticize it.

what did they do to her 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ihLjB7hedG — aimy🍓🫧 (@thvsarts) April 8, 2026

With this "natural" makeup inspired by the 1990s, Alexa Demie demonstrates her desire to explore new aesthetic codes. This approach also reflects artistic and personal freedom, far removed from rigid expectations, and reminds us that style—like appearance—evolves over time, according to desires and influences.