"Who told her to touch her face?": A singer at the heart of an aesthetic debate

PinkPantheress, the British pop sensation with a geek-chic style, sets social media ablaze with her look at a Chanel event, while also sparking a heated debate over cosmetic surgery rumors.

Geek chic à la Chanel

On January 7, 2026, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, PinkPantheress attended a dinner celebrating Chanel's Coco Crush fine jewelry line. The singer opted for a head-to-toe schoolgirl look: a fitted cardigan with white trim over a camisole, an ultra-short knitted micro-skirt, black Mary Janes, and white tube socks—a coquettish aesthetic popularized by Hailey Bieber and Jennie of the South Korean girl group Blackpink. This choice transforms the "geek" into a fashion icon, true to her retro-futuristic style.

Aesthetic controversy on social media

Photos of the event quickly sparked a storm: "Who told her to touch her face?" one internet user exclaimed, while another lamented, "The most beautiful women get Botox for no good reason, and it gives me a lot of anxiety." On TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), speculation about her nose job and lip fillers pitted fans, who defended her natural transformation, against detractors denouncing an artificial "before/after."

Body positivity in the face of judgment

This backlash reveals the pitfalls of fame: judging a face without evidence reinforces toxic standards. PinkPantheress, whose music already celebrates raw authenticity, embodies essential body positivity—no one has to justify their body choices, whether natural or enhanced. Criticizing an artist's appearance distracts from her talent: her sweet voice and Y2K samples deserve attention, not facial dissections.

PinkPantheress transcends the controversy by affirming her evolution, reminding us that beauty evolves without a user manual. Her time at Chanel cements a hybrid aesthetic—cute, bold, timeless—that defies categorization. In a world obsessed with "naturalness," she proves that chic rhymes above all with confidence, Botox or not.