Nicole Kidman surprises fans with natural curls

Léa Michel
@nicolekidman / Instagram

Australian-American actress, producer, singer, and director Nicole Kidman seems to have embarked, with measured but determined steps, on a major hair makeover. She shared a new Instagram photo in which she appears with her hair in its natural state—that is to say, curly. A simple snapshot, yet it has already gone viral among her followers.

A rural appearance courtesy of "Weekend Vibes"

In the photo in question, posted on her Instagram account, Nicole Kidman poses calmly, leaning against the wooden fence of a field where horses are grazing. The setting is rural, gentle, perfectly summery. And her outfit complements the landscape: straight-leg jeans in a dark wash, a pale blue lightweight cotton shirt thrown over a simple white t-shirt, and a pair of white sneakers.

It was, above all, her hair that captured the attention of internet users. With her eyes closed and her head tilted slightly upwards, Nicole Kidman proudly revealed a mane of tight, unstraightened blonde curls. "Weekend vibes 💛," she simply captioned the photo. A true declaration of her hair, in other words.

Natural curls, rediscovered in recent months

This appearance is, in fact, not an exception. Since the beginning of the year, Nicole Kidman has made numerous "off-duty" appearances with her hair in its natural state. In January, she celebrated the New Year with her curls loose. Then, she posed on a porch alongside her sister in a green lace dress. And again, at the airport, during a trip to Chile, in Sydney, and even during a recent day at the beach in the South of France where she had styled her curls in a high bun. This consistency, month after month, reveals a veritable hair transformation.

In her early days, Nicole Kidman was identified by her curly red hair—the same hair that appeared in her first Hollywood roles. Before the red carpet trends of the 1990s and 2000s led her to systematically straighten her hair, making it one of the most recognizable visual trademarks in the industry. More than just a hairstyle, these curls ultimately became the "off-duty" signature of an actress who seems to want to approach her fifties more and more in her own way—that is to say, without pretense, without stylistic excess.

Nicole Kidman isn't simply posing for a weekend getaway in the countryside. Image after image, she sends a profoundly relevant message: that of a woman who chooses her hair the way she chooses her roles—in a way that's true to herself. And perhaps that, ultimately, is the true triumph of a curl long neglected.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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