"Effortless class": Bella Hadid shows off a casual look

American model Bella Hadid shared a series of everyday snapshots on Instagram, showcasing effortless style. This demonstration of "effortless class" captivated her followers, who particularly praised her golden blonde hair.

A relaxed and effortless wardrobe

Throughout this carousel, Bella Hadid showcases several outfits with a natural and minimalist feel. We see her sometimes in a white t-shirt and light-colored pants in a mirror selfie, sometimes in a soft and romantic white ruffled dress, and sometimes in a white tank top paired with low-rise flared jeans, bathed in light. These are all simple and timeless pieces that emphasize understated elegance. This approach perfectly illustrates the art of relaxed dressing.

Blonde, a color that everyone agrees on.

The reason these photos were so popular is also thanks to one detail that didn't go unnoticed: her blonde hair. Usually sporting long, dark locks, Bella Hadid looks stunning here in a sunnier shade that brightens her tanned complexion. In the comments, many of her followers praised her choice, with some saying they "love this color on her." It seems to be a universally acclaimed hair transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The art of the "off-duty model"

These images confirm Bella Hadid's talent for the "model off-duty" style—that relaxed look models sport off the runway. Far from the sophisticated red carpet outfits, the star relies on well-chosen basics, natural beauty, and a laid-back attitude. This understated elegance, paradoxically, requires a true sense of style and clearly inspires her millions of followers.

With this relaxed carousel and her sun-kissed hair color, Bella Hadid proves that elegance and simplicity often go hand in hand. Between well-chosen basics and radiant beauty, she delivers an effortless look that confirms, once again, her iconic status. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.