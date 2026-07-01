"Effortless class": Bella Hadid shows off a casual look

Léa Michel
@bellahadid / Instagram

American model Bella Hadid shared a series of everyday snapshots on Instagram, showcasing effortless style. This demonstration of "effortless class" captivated her followers, who particularly praised her golden blonde hair.

A relaxed and effortless wardrobe

Throughout this carousel, Bella Hadid showcases several outfits with a natural and minimalist feel. We see her sometimes in a white t-shirt and light-colored pants in a mirror selfie, sometimes in a soft and romantic white ruffled dress, and sometimes in a white tank top paired with low-rise flared jeans, bathed in light. These are all simple and timeless pieces that emphasize understated elegance. This approach perfectly illustrates the art of relaxed dressing.

Blonde, a color that everyone agrees on.

The reason these photos were so popular is also thanks to one detail that didn't go unnoticed: her blonde hair. Usually sporting long, dark locks, Bella Hadid looks stunning here in a sunnier shade that brightens her tanned complexion. In the comments, many of her followers praised her choice, with some saying they "love this color on her." It seems to be a universally acclaimed hair transformation.

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A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The art of the "off-duty model"

These images confirm Bella Hadid's talent for the "model off-duty" style—that relaxed look models sport off the runway. Far from the sophisticated red carpet outfits, the star relies on well-chosen basics, natural beauty, and a laid-back attitude. This understated elegance, paradoxically, requires a true sense of style and clearly inspires her millions of followers.

With this relaxed carousel and her sun-kissed hair color, Bella Hadid proves that elegance and simplicity often go hand in hand. Between well-chosen basics and radiant beauty, she delivers an effortless look that confirms, once again, her iconic status. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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