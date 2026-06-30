Penélope Cruz succumbs to the "weekend bob", the chic hair trend of the moment

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz has adopted the latest hair trend: the "weekend bob." A chic yet casual cut, created by her favorite hairdresser.

A new haircut for the promotion of the film "The Invite"

While promoting her new film "The Invite," directed by Irish-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz took advantage of a press day in Los Angeles to debut a new hairstyle. She opted for a subtle yet undeniably trendy change. Penélope Cruz's "weekend bob" falls perfectly between her chin and shoulders. This length offers several stylistic advantages: it frames the face, enhances her posture, and allows for easy styling to suit different occasions.

This approach is consistent with the strategy she has cultivated since her beginnings: subtly evolving her image through a highly coherent stylistic language. A discreet transformation, but one immediately noticed by fashion and beauty enthusiasts.

"Something that makes you feel free"

Penélope Cruz's new haircut has a particularly evocative name: the "weekend bob." This term, coined by the actress's hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos, refers to a cut that falls at the nape of the neck, somewhere between a classic bob and a longer lob. This intermediate length, halfway between a short bob and a long bob, perfectly embodies the trend for "freer and less structured" haircuts.

In an Instagram post dedicated to this transformation, Dimitris Giannetos shared his philosophy behind this new cut. "I wanted to create something fresh and carefree for Penélope," he wrote. He then elaborated: "Keeping the luxury of a chin-to-shoulder cut, but adding texture, just the energy you have on a weekend! Something that makes you feel free!"

A bronzed makeup look to complete the outfit

To showcase her new haircut, Penélope Cruz opted for a deliberately warm makeup look. Her beauty look featured a luminous bronzed complexion, complemented by a smoky eye in particularly warm brown shades. Black pencil eyeliner defined her eyes, which were extended by long, voluminous lashes. Her cheeks were enhanced with a rosy blush, while her lips were highlighted with a matte mauve lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)

A hair trend that's in vogue

Beyond Penélope Cruz's individual case, the "weekend bob" is part of a broader hair trend that will be seen throughout summer 2026. After several seasons dominated by very long and structured cuts, hair fashion is gradually returning to medium lengths and "freer" textures. The "lazy bob," "beach hair," "tousled bob": all these terms refer to the same quest for "controlled spontaneity."

With her "weekend bob," Penélope Cruz adopts one of the trendiest haircuts of the summer. She confirms her ability to reinvent herself with subtlety: a demonstration that "real" hair trends are not those that impose a rigid style, but those that open up a new realm of freedom.