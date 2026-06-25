In a dress adorned with feathers, Nina Dobrev revisits the bridal trend

Bulgarian-Canadian actress and model Nina Dobrev caused a sensation on the red carpet at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy. She revisited the "bridal" trend—inspired by wedding dresses—in a spectacular creation adorned with feathers and crystals. Her appearance certainly didn't go unnoticed.

A dress adorned with feathers

For the occasion, Nina Dobrev wore a strapless corset dress, custom-made by One/Of by Patricia Voto. The fitted bodice featured a jacquard floral motif, blending delicate green stems and colorful flowers in shades of blue, pink, and yellow. At mid-thigh, the fabric gave way to lightweight tulle, covered in pink feather tassels that fluttered with every movement. Feather appliqués and sparkling crystals adorned the dress, adding a dramatic touch to the silhouette.

A reinterpretation of the bridal trend

While the dress, from afar, evoked the understated elegance of a wedding gown, up close it held many surprises. Far from the usual minimalism of white dresses, Nina Dobrev opted for a theatrical and textured version, where feathers and rhinestones challenged the established norms. It was a way of reinventing the "bridal" trend, so popular on the red carpet, by infusing it with a touch of boldness and whimsy.

Carefully chosen accessories

To complement this statement piece, Nina Dobrev opted for silver strappy sandals with an iridescent effect that echoed the sparkle of the crystals on her dress. She completed the look with diamond earrings and light makeup in rosy tones. Later that day, at a photocall, Nina Dobrev chose a second, more minimalist look: a pearl gray cape dress, draped over the shoulders, paired with white sandals.

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At the Taormina Film Festival for his short film

This appearance coincided with a significant moment for the actress. Nina Dobrev was in Taormina to present her short film, "General Admission," which she produced and in which she plays the lead role. On the red carpet, she posed alongside her co-stars, confirming her status as an actress equally at ease in front of the camera and under the spotlights.

With this feather-adorned dress, Nina Dobrev made one of the most striking appearances at the Taormina Festival. A demonstration of style that should inspire many a bride-to-be looking for originality.