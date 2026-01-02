At 58, Julia Roberts shares her definition of love

Julia Roberts illuminates our hearts, not only with her legendary smile and exceptional career, but also with a wisdom that transcends the screen. The romantic comedy icon now shares a profound reflection on so-called mature love, inviting us to rethink our relationships with kindness and detachment.

Love According to Julia, a queen of romantic comedy who surprises us

It's a simple, profound, and disarmingly mature phrase that Julia Roberts shared as the "quote of the day" according to the Economic Times , and it touches us deeply: "You know it's love when all you want is for that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness." A gem of wisdom that resonates like a perfect mantra to start 2026 with serenity.

We adored her as a modern-day Cinderella in "Pretty Woman," as a sparkling femme fatale in "My Best Friend's Wedding," and as the vivacious heroine in "Notting Hill." Julia Roberts, the quintessential rom-com star, knows all about Hollywood love: passionate, conquering, eternal. At 58, however, she offers us a much more nuanced, almost poetic vision. Far from the happy endings where the prince always arrives on time, she defines love as an altruistic, liberating act. Wanting the happiness of another, unconditionally and without possessiveness? This is the essence of a woman who has lived, loved, raised three children with her husband Danny Moder, and weathered the highs and lows of fame. A chic lesson for our hearts: true love uplifts, it doesn't imprison.

An icon that celebrates the passage of time

Julia Roberts, with her iconic chestnut hair, legendary smile, and Oscar-winning career (Erin Brockovich), embodies a woman at peace with herself. Mother to Henry, Hazel, and Phinnaeus, she balances her private life and red carpet appearances with rare grace. This quote is therefore not a publicity stunt: it reflects a hard-won maturity, where love is measured by one's ability to let the other flourish, even if it means stepping back.

In a world of fleeting stories and virtual hearts, Julia's words remind us of what truly matters: prioritize loving kindness. Copy her glow by starting your day with a positive affirmation or a call to the person you truly love.