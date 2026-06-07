At 93, this actress displays an elegance that continues to fascinate.

At the inaugural London edition of the Power of Women awards (an annual ceremony celebrating inspiring women and their achievements), British actress Joan Collins made a dazzling appearance alongside her husband, Percy Gibson. Her presence alone perfectly illustrates why she is one of the greatest icons of the red carpet.

A gold sequined top, an absolute signature of Joan Collins

At the Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair, Joan Collins opted for an instantly recognizable outfit: a gold wrap top, entirely covered in hundreds of tiny sequins that catch the light with the slightest movement. A piece that recalls, almost line for line, the stylistic codes that made Joan Collins a legend during the "Dynasty" era.

Earrings matching the top's design extend the metallic details of the garment and structure the entire silhouette. Beside her, her husband, Percy Gibson, opted for a simple navy suit—thus allowing his wife's appearance to take center stage. A subtle yet meaningful choice of attire.

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Honored as "Icon of the Year" at the Power of Women in London

It was a truly special evening at the Chancery Rosewood. The event, held for the first time in London, celebrates leading female figures in film, television, music, and media each year. And this year, Joan Collins was honored with the evening's most prestigious award – Icon of the Year.

Among the other women honored at the ceremony were British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, British actress Emilia Clarke, British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham, Suki Waterhouse, and British actress Emma Corrin—the latter becoming the first non-binary person to receive a Power of Women award. This unprecedented distinction reflects a broader trend toward greater representation, and Joan Collins symbolically represents another barrier to be crossed: that of age.

"You have to know how to reinvent yourself": the message to the new generation

Joan Collins' acceptance speech, unsurprisingly, made a lasting impression. "I've discovered that, to survive in this profession and to thrive in it, you have to show how essential it is for women to reinvent themselves. You have to know how to reinvent yourself again and again," she told the audience.

A phrase that perfectly sums up the trajectory of an actress who, for over seventy years, has been able to traverse eras without ever being confined to a single register. From her beginnings in British cinema in the 1950s, to her worldwide acclaim thanks to "Dynasty" in the 1980s, and including her most recent television roles, Joan Collins continues to embody a rare form of elegance – one that defies time without ever denying the past.

Her next film is a plea against elder abuse.

Joan Collins also took the opportunity during the evening to discuss her new project: "My Duchess," a biopic about Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, in which she plays the title role. The film, due for release soon, recounts the last nine years of Wallis Simpson's life—the woman who, in 1937, married Prince Edward after his abdication from the British throne.

She describes this period with gravity: “It was the last nine years of her life. At the beginning, she was a strong and powerful woman. But her strength and power were completely destroyed by, unfortunately, another woman. I think this illustrates a lot about what is still happening in the world today: the mistreatment of the elderly.” A message that resonates all the more powerfully coming from a 93-year-old actress, capable of embodying invisible women and giving them back their voice.

With her appearance at London's Power of Women, Joan Collins reminds us that elegance has no expiration date and no set formula. And that, behind the sequins and red carpets, there is above all a woman who constantly transforms each of her appearances into a cinematic moment.