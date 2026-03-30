At 51, this actress admits she wants to date younger men.

American actress and comedian Chelsea Handler recently shared her views on relationships and age gaps during an episode of Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast . She explained that her approach to romantic relationships has evolved over time, leading her to now date partners younger than herself.

A strong vision of romantic life

Known for her outspokenness, Chelsea Handler has stated that in her twenties and thirties, she tended to date older men. However, starting in her forties, her perspective changed. She now says she feels free to make different choices, in line with her lifestyle and personal priorities.

“When I was 20 or 30, I always dated older men,” she explained, before adding that she then decided to explore a different dynamic. Humorously reflecting on her evolution, she stated, “Now I’m going in the opposite direction, because I’m too fit to date someone who’s 65.”

The importance of independence

Chelsea Handler also emphasized the essential role of independence in her life. During her speech, she explained that she didn't want to build her daily life solely around a romantic relationship. She stressed how much she valued her freedom, particularly in how she travels and organizes her schedule.

“I love to travel, I love meeting men, but I don’t want someone constantly in my space,” she confided. The comedian described her mindset as being guided by a desire to preserve her autonomy, while remaining open to different types of relationships. She also discussed her view of marriage, which she considers a less central institution than before, while acknowledging that she approaches the subject with humor.

An evolution of representations

Chelsea Handler's public statement is part of a broader context in which some public figures share diverse views on romantic relationships, particularly regarding the age gap between partners. These accounts contribute to broadening traditional representations of couples and romantic relationships. By openly expressing her perspective, Chelsea Handler contributes to a wider discussion on societal expectations related to age, independence, and personal choices.

Through her statements, Chelsea Handler highlights an approach to romantic relationships based on individual freedom and personal growth. Her testimony illustrates the diversity of paths and relationship choices, reminding us that expectations can evolve with experiences and life stages.